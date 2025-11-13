Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on Rassie Erasmus during an episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Thursday, 13 November 2025

Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady, and Scoop Makhathini (standing in for MacG) discussed Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test appearance for the Springboks

Sol Phenduka drew parallels between Rassie Erasmus and football coach José Mourinho

Sol Phenduka compared Rassie Erasmus to José Mourinho after Siya Kolisi reached his 100th Test. Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Seasoned broadcaster Sol Phenduka took a moment to celebrate Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus during an episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on YouTube on Thursday, 13 October 2025.

During the episode, seasoned TV personality Scoop Makhathini joined the Podcast and Chill crew as a stand-in for MacG. During the episode, Sol Phenduka, Scoop Makhathini and Ghost Lady got to discussing Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test appearance for the Springboks in Paris, France.

Sol Phenduka hails Rassie Erasmus after Siya Kolisi's milestone

While Scoop Makhathini praised Kolisi for his talent and leadership after the career milestone, Sol Phenduka shifted the spotlight to Rassie Erasmus. Phenduka gave Erasmus credit for affording Siya and other black players real opportunities to prove themselves in the Springboks setup.

He explained that Rassie’s approach went beyond fulfilling quota requirements and giving Siya Kolisi and others the confidence and platform to prove themselves.

“I hate to have to give somebody else a shout-out, but I think also Rassie deserves his flowers because, from what I hear, I don't watch a lot of rugby. I don't keep up with the Springboks unless they play. I heard that he is the guy who actually, you know, put his faith in these black players and gave them time, you know, proper special playing time. Not because, you know, of maybe just a quota, just guys who are good, who deserve a space in the system,” Sol Phenduka said.

Sol Phenduka drew parallels between Rassie Erasmus and José Mourinho after Siya Kolisi's 100th Test. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Hagen Hopkins

The former Kaya FM radio host compared Rassie Erasmus to prominent football coach José Mourinho, known for discovering and nurturing black talent in the beautiful game. Phenduka added that Rassie Erasmus’ faith in his players was one of the reasons the Springboks have built a strong and united team culture. Sol Phenduka also gave Springboks captain Siya Kolisi his flowers.

“I saw a thing. Somebody said he is the José Mourinho of rugby, something like that. But he's always been, you know, giving black players a chance to shine and has trusted them and attached his legacy. Yeah, he's the coach man who you know and trusted Siya and other black players and the whole team in general. But a lot of coaches never really, really believed and put these black guys in to do everything they can. You can believe that. So, shout out to Rassie. Shout out to Siya,” Sol Phenduka added.

Sol Phenduka gushes over Siya Kolisi's heartwarming moment

This is not the first time that Sol Phenduka has shown love to Siya Kolisi.

Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka was moved by a video of Siya Kolisi spending quality time with his father.

Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself having a light-hearted moment with his father after a Sharks match in Durban. Mzansi loved the father-son moment, with netizens flooding the comments with admiration and approval.

