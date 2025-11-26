Natasha Joubert hosted a enchanting pink-themed baby shower, marking a milestone in her pregnancy journey

The event featured a custom gown and floral arrangements that transformed the venue into a dream-like setting

Joubert shared a heartfelt recap video on Instagram, expressing deep gratitude to her team and loved ones

Natasha Joubert celebrated her baby shower. Image: Natasha Joubert

Source: Getty Images

Natasha Joubert, the 2023 Miss South Africa and international beauty advocate, celebrated her impending motherhood with a breathtaking pink-themed baby shower in a cute Instagram post.

The gathering, held at the very spot where Joubert and her husband, Enrico Vermaak, learned they were expecting a girl, brought together family and friends for a day filled with joy and anticipation.

Joubert posted a reel on Instagram capturing the event's magic, captioning it: "Our dearest baby girl. Celebrating you. We could not have dreamt for a more beautiful and perfect day."

See the full post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The shower's theme embraced femininity and whimsy, rom pastel pink balloons cascading from arches to tablescapes adorned with white florals by Regterhand. Joubert's gown, a flowing blush number with delicate lace and pearl accents, hugged her baby bump perfectly, while her hair and makeup by Flawless Makeup by Donique and Hair by Josh added to the beautiful vibe. Ella Bert Photography documented the day, turning fleeting smiles into cherished memories.

Joubert wrote, tagging the people mentioned above:

"Thank you for making the venue even more special to us."

Guests and details create pink paradise

The guests were dressed in soft pinks, mingling amid floral installations that evoked a romantic garden. High tea stands overflowed with macarons, cupcakes, and fruit tarts in shades of rose and blush, while personalised touches like monogrammed napkins nodded to the baby girl's arrival.

Joubert, glowing at seven months pregnant, shared laughs and hugs, her hand often resting on her bump. Enrico Vermaak, a businessman and supportive partner, appeared in candid shots, his pride evident as he posed with Natasha amid the blooms. The couple has dated for the past eight years and married earlier this year.

Fan reactions overflow with love and envy

The Instagram reel sparked an outpouring of adoration in the comments, with followers gushing over the aesthetics and Natasha's grace.

YouTuber Lasizwe commented:

"This is so beautiful."

TV presenter Bonang Matheba shared:

"The best day! Gorgeous family; the best conversations; stunning venue. My girl, I’m so happy for you."

Rapper Boity Thulo said:

"This is so incredible."

@misssafandom wrote:

"Listen, this baby is already so loved by South Africa and blessed with the best, silliest, kindest parents."

@hanahjaneparson posted:

"Happy tears strolling down my face once again!"

@Mpumieh19 said:

"She's the luckiest girl in the world to have you as her mother."

Natasha Joubert and Enrico Vermaak impressed guests at their baby shower. Image: natasha_joubert

Source: Instagram

Natasha and Enrico celebrate wedding milestone

The Vermaak couple has never shied away from the public eye, with both sharing their milestones on social media, leaving Mzansi in admiration. Since their wedding earlier this year, the couple has made headline after headline.

Briefly News previously reported the couple's celebration of 6 months since getting married.

Source: Briefly News