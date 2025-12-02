Popular South African actress Samela Tylebooi recently opened up about being featured in a gospel song and her music career

Tylebooi is known for playing the advertising mogul Ayanda Majol in SABC1's popular show Generations: The Legacy

Generations: The Legacy fans previously commented on the actress's character's storyline on the soapie

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Generations: The Legacy' actress Samela Tyelbooi has ventured into music. Images: SamelaTyelbooi

Source: UGC

Former Rhythm City actress Samela Tyelbooi, who plays Ayanda Majola on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy, has ventured into music.

The 44-year-old star from the Eastern, who stars on the Mzansi top soapie, recently opened up about her music career.

Daily Sun reports that the actress was recently featured by Dobby 4040 in his gospel song, Holy.

The actress shared in an interview with the publication that she plans to release more music soon, and she's starting her music career now because she'd been waiting for the right time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"God's time is the best. Yes, more music will be coming soon. I'll be doing both music and acting," adds the star.

The star also explained that she's hoping to restore, heal, and strengthen South Africans with the latest song.

Tylebooi also confirms that she will be doing music and acting at the same time going forward.

Entertainment journalist Jabulani Langa shared on his X account on Friday, 28 November 2025, that the actress has ventured into music.

"Watch: Generations: The Legacy actress Samela Tylebooi is spreading her wings in music," he wrote.

Generations: The Legacy fans respond to Ayanda Majola's storyline

@davonct said:

"I’m not surprised Ayanda is done with the company; it doesn’t fulfill her anymore. But she didn’t have to show out like that in front of a client #GenerationsTheLegacy."

@sips90 replied:

"For Ayanda, it's the guilt eating at him, not caring for Dali."

@Bladeonlinenow responded:

"Crazy to witness how Tau was not there for Malinga, though he cared for his family. Nonhle and Ayanda were also very disappointing. Lucy could have done something, but zero care for this thing we call life!"

@Bladeonlinenow wrote:

"I really hope the new head writer gets rid of Melo, Dali, Mpho, Lucy, Ayanda, and Tau. The characters have really reached the ceiling, and there’s nothing more they can do."

@austniahillton said:

A"yanda is toxic, poor Tau is always compromising for the sake of peace."

@prim_ntomby commented:

"Ayanda is so much happier in this friend circle with Sphe and Nozipho."

@prim_ntomby reacted:

"Tau looked at his life and was like, I'm going to create an environment so dangerous and chaotic. He should have stuck to his tavern and made a happy girl. Buka manje," (Look at him now).

'Generations: The Legacy's Ayanda discusses her music career. Images: SamelaTyelbooi

Source: UGC

Generations: The Legacy’s bad acting under scrutiny again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Generations: The Legacy once again found itself under scrutiny for the bad acting skills of its cast.

An online user posted a short clip of a recent episode, which quickly went viral on social media.

Many netizens were unimpressed with the acting, as they flooded the comment sections with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News