South African rapper Nasty C has announced a partnership with the popular fast food chain, KFC, for a limited edition burger

The rapper posted the epic commercial on Instagram, and this saucy Instagram post was enough to have fans rushing to purchase it

Nasty C previously hinted at this collaboration after he posted videos of himself working at KFC as a cook

Get ready to have your taste buds tickled by Nasty C's triple sauce burger. The rapper unveiled this epic collaboration on Instagram with a cool video.

Fans are in for a treat with the Leftie hitmaker's limited edition meal, which is said to be available at selected KFC branches.

KFC teams up with Nasty C

As part of its growing brand partnerships with famous local faces, KFC brought hip hop star Nasty C on board.

On Instagram, the rapper posted a cool commercial to promote the meal. "You get not 1, not 2, but 3 times the sauce! Dropping it like it’s SauCy!" the video was captioned.

In keeping with the street lingo that Nasty C is largely associated with, the food chain restaurant asked fans to grab the deal while stocks last.

"The Nasty C Burger has officially dropped! This all-new saucy signing is packed with 3 sauces and ready to go platinum! Co-sign this saucy signing at select KFCs before it’s off the menu. Available for a limited time only."

Fans heeded the call, and they rushed to their nearby stores and gave their rave reviews of the new burger.

Others are definitely making way to KFC for their chance to purchase the burger.

@iShlahla said:

"That sounds very nasty. Get it, lol! I have a lot of questions. I don't want to know the answers to them. Deep breaths. IN and slow release."

@DonMimz shared:

"We are cooked. I just had this."

@otshepeng_tladi stated:

"I urgently need this meal."

@MANGENGE_ shared:

"Could've called it Nasty Burger or Nasty Curger."

@A_Lord01

"Dankoo KFC si on!"

@pamela_mtanga shared:

"Knowing you and your million jobs, you're probably made that burger from scratch! Di molti-talented!"

@thee_unwanted_niiqqv said:

"This has been a crazy year for you."

@ l.iabutler joked

“Sanibona, ngisacela oNasty C abawu 2 ne-coke.”

@nirvananokwe praised:

"He’s such a great actor."

@crtvshots shared:

"Nah, this ad is too crazy, I might need to order like 5 nasty burgers for da gang."

In the clip, Nasty C was seen preparing some of the juicy KFC pieces. He previously wore a uniform from the grocery store Spar. They posted the content with the caption, "@Nasty_C has been killing it with customer service! Working with you has been a pleasure. You’ve got that Spar spirit."

