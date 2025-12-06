Businessman Elon Musk infuriated actor Loysio McDonald and sports reporter Robert Marawa when he dragged the South African government on social media

The South African media personalities responded to Musk's comments on social media over the weekend

South Africans and fans of the TV personalities responded to their reactions to the controversial businessman

'Inimba' actor Loyiso McDonald and sportscaster Robert Marawa slam Elon Musk on X. Images: @Zweli_Thixo and JoyZelda

Former The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald and sportscaster Robert Marawa recently had social media buzzing when they dragged South African-born businessman Elon Musk on X.

Marawa, who recently made headlines when he reportedly got engaged to Thando Thabethe, called Musk insane for calling the SA government racist.

While, Inimba actor Loyiso McDonald, who plays Lazarus on the Mzansi Magic TV show, slammed Musk on social media.

The South African-born businessman wrote on his X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025, that the South African government is super racist against anyone who isn’t black.

"Just a fact. It’s literally in the laws," added Musk on his social media account.

To which Inimba and The Queen actor Loyiso McDonald replied: "Bullsh*t, Elon!", on his X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

Musk was responding to a post by social media user @gailalfaratx, who wrote on his X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025:

"Isn’t it ironic how Elon’s Starlink wants to drop free, unlimited, super-fast internet into 5,000 rural South African schools, but SA’s bureaucracy insists on saying no. I think the 2.4 million kids in SA without proper access would benefit immensely. Starlink is even putting R500 million (about $29.4 million USD) on the table themselves, no cost to the government or the schools. All they’re asking? A normal licence to operate in SA. Here’s the crazy part: because of the 30% black-ownership rule (B-BBEE), ICASA keeps saying 'nope'."

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa also slammed Musk

"What time are you checking in here....please don't be late! You are not normal upstairs shem," said Marawa on his X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

Social media users react to Musk's post

@ppretori said:

"And Vodacom South Africa wants to do business with him? Let’s see this unfold."

@RealIggyLibre replied:

"This whole situation is complicated and deserves real transparency. Any policy that blocks progress for students while claiming to serve fairness needs to be questioned. The focus should be on helping kids get better opportunities, not on politics."

@sammychoc responded:

"I read this in my best ‘Laz voice’."

@Lele_Hlazo15 reacted:

"Awu Bra Rob, you are telling the landlord where to get off or where to admit himself."

@JJOO413059 wrote:

"He hates the whole country as if the whole country had bullied him during his high school days."

'Inimba' star Loyiso McDonald and Robert Marawa drag Elon Musk on X. Image: GettyImages

