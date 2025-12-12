Actor and TV producer Mandla N and model Melissa Nayimuli recently got dragged on social media for their age difference

The pair trended on social media on Monday, 8 December 2025, when they announced their engagement on Instagram

South Africans also compared the director's latest relationship with Nayimuli and his previous romance with actress Tumi Masemola

Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli's age gap gets SA talking. Images: Mandla N and Melissa Nayimuli

Black Gold creative director Mandla N has received criticism on social media for dating former Miss SA finalist Melissa Nayimuli.

The former City Sesla actor made headlines this week when he got engaged to the Miss Universe South Africa 2025.

South Africans on social media slammed the filmmaker for popping the question to his new girlfriend after dating actress Tumi Masemola for 16 years and not marrying her.

Nayimuli announced her engagement on her Instagram account on Sunday, 7 December 2025, by sharing a video in Thailand with her fiancé.

Social media influencer Yolokazi Chagi shared on her Facebook account on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, that the filmmaker Mandla N and Mellisa’s age gap is as old as his16-year-old former relationship with actress Tumi Masemola.

"Many social users are not happy with the age gap. Mandla is 45, while Mel is 29, meaning they are 16 years apart.

"The social media court says that, inasmuch as men seem to have all of a sudden changed their minds about settling down, it will end in tears for Mel as a leopard never changes its spots!" she wrote.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Mandla and Melissa's engagement on his X account on Monday, 8 December 2025.

Daily Sun reported in January 2024 that the award-winning film director was 43-years-old, while IOL revealed in December 2025 that the beauty queen is 29-years-old.

Social media reacts to their relationship

@Mamello_Me said:

"Their age gap is the same as the years he wasted with Tumi."

@ArtSetshedi replied:

"Eish … my problem is I don’t trust Mandla. Melissa is still very much in the love bubble and Mandla is a calculative man. Things are moving fast and as usual kwamele sithi (we have to say) it’s true love because le fragile ha le le mo maratong (you are fragile when you are in love)."

@MissyyyLP responded:

"Apparently he didn’t believe in marriage when he was with his baby mama of two for 16 years, he believes in marriage now after meeting Miss SA. Men are not good people. May this girl dribble him!"

@Jesicantimbana wrote:

"One thing about men, they know how to act right for the one they love."

@MissLuu_nje commented:

"Psyfo crawled so Mandla could walk."

Melissa Nayimuli to represent South Africa at Miss Universe 2025

