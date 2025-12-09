Popular entertainment creatives Mandla N and Tumi Masemola made headlines once again on social media

This was after Mandla N proposed to former Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Neyimuli

Many netizens decided to weigh in on their past 16-year romantic relationship, which ended on a sour note

Mandla N and Tumi's past relationship made headlines again. Image: @P nems Collection

Yoh, things just got messy on social media, and old wounds have been opened in regards to popular filmmaker and actor Mandla N's engagement to Miss Universe South Africa 2025, Melissa Nayimuli. The star's previous relationship with Tumi Masemola.

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, an online user @RefilweSeboko decided to share their opinion on how Mandla N decided to end his 16-year-long mjolo with Masemola, only to marry Nayimuli, whom he had known for much less time.

A lot of netizens couldn't help but also share their opinions on their previous relationship, which had ended on a sour note and not to mention, making headlines for weeks on end.

The post reads:

"Wait, Tumi and Mandla broke up after 16 years, and Mandla proposed to Mellisa? Remember when I said never love a man at his lowest because there is no reward."

See the post below:

Mzansi share their opinion on Mandla and Tumi's past mjolo

Shortly after their past relationship went viral on social media, just because Mandla N had decided to move on, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what happened between them. Here's what they had to say below:

@BongsMahlangu_ said:

"Lol, as long as there’s no children in that 5+ year relationship, I’ll survive."

@Sharyberry_M wrote:

"I even heard there are 2 kids in that vat n sit ya 16 years yoh nka lla."

@LethaboS2 commented:

"Tumi & Mandla broke up a few years ago, and there were even some court cases after the breakup."

@lelo_mkhondo responded:

"And all along I thought they were married kanti nope because guy never wanted to get married, now he's getting married."

@NdouRocca replied:

"It's not like loving a woman in her lowest, they are rewards. Men take a lot of women to school, and after a woman gets a job, she leaves for someone else. Talk about double standards. It's only okay for a woman to leave a man, but not okay when a man leaves."

@RealMadamCoco stated:

"Men are levelling UP now. Mandla said New woman, new energy. Men go for the connected ones now."

@KoyiXolani shared:

"The reason they broke up is that Tumi stole money from their company of which led to it affecting the relationship, and y’all are ignoring that fact…"

Mandla N's previous relationship goes viral online. Image: @mandla_n

