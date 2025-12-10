DJ Shimza has clapped back at trolls after the Spotify charts placed him among the top African DJs

Shimza was named among the top African DJs with the most number of streams, but still, SA was not convinced

Some of the responses ranged from people claiming that they do not know a single song, and those who do not believe the numbers

DJ Shimza was placed among the top African DJs by Spotify. Image: Djshimza

Source: Instagram

South Africans were left scratching their heads when DJ Shimza was named among the top African DJs on the Spotify monthly listeners charts.

According to the popular X page @AfricaFactsZone, they compiled a list of the African DJs with the Most Spotify Monthly Listeners, and the list looks interesting.

How does Shimza rank on Spotify charts?

Coming in at number one is DJ Maphorisa, who had 5.3 million listeners, Nigeria's very own DJ Tunez has 3.55 million and in third place is Kabza De Small, who has 3.4 million fans who keep coming back to their music.

Now, this is where it gets interesting. Shimza sits comfortably at number four with 2.8M, beating the likes of was, who had 2.75M, and Tyler ICU, who achieved 2.2M. Coming in at number seven and eight were Nigerian DJ Spinall (1.9M) and hip-hop turned Amapiano duo Major League DJz with 1.7M.

This sparked commotion under the post, with many SA fans celebrating the fact that many Mzansi DJs occupied the top 10.

This brought back the conversation regarding Shimza's discography and how some people claim to have no knowledge of his songs. A quick Google search shows that the star has several hits under his belt, including Uwrongo, Calling Out Your Name and Mnike remix, just to name a few.

DJ Shimza's response was a very cheeky one. Check it out below:

Shimza responds to trolls

The star took some time to respond to some of the hurtful comments from people under his post. When asked why his listening audience was mainly from the USA and the UK, Shimza said, "The world is a big place and limiting myself to one market is not how big I dream."

Below are some of the responses from people online:

@bradzxcaprio said:

"Ngl, I can’t even name a single Shimza song."

@Ace__Anele asked:

"Bro, I admire you as a DJ neh but do you actually make music?"

@talent4realz said:

"Mina I’ll be honest bhuti, I’ve never heard ngisho neyodwa ingoma yakho."

@KAT_JKC exclaimed:

"You know it's Europeans that listen to your music, we don't know your music vele 😂😂 ai this guy!"

@malumesc0tt replied:

"I have never heard anyone say “awfake u shimza lapho.”

@JabeSibabalwe responded:

"To be honest, people are actually missing out on not listening to Shimza’s music. At the same time, I’m happy that he found the international market and that he’s dominating. This guy is talented, bruh. I’ve watched almost all of his sets, and he’s just too good."

DJ Shimza had a spicy clapback at trolls who do not believe the Spotify charts. Image: Djshimza

Source: Instagram

