South African musician DJ Maphorisa has yet another banger under his discography, titled Money Constant

The song has reached the 21 million streams mark on streaming platforms, and the numbers seem to be aiming higher

This further proves the Spotify charts, which list the top eight African DJs with the most monthly listeners on the platform

DJ Maphorisa’s ‘Money Constant’ has surpassed 21 million streams. Image: Djmaphorisa

Source: Getty Images

It seems as though DJ Maphorisa has another hit under his belt. The star teamed up with DJ Tunez, Wizkid and Mavo for the banger Money Constant.

The song has been making waves, heating up dance floors and climbing charts, and it was only released a month ago.

Phori's song reaches 21 million mark

The Amapiano maestro released this song in November, and it has thus far raked in massive numbers. On Spotify, the single has 21 million streams, whereas on YouTube it has 1.8 million views.

Just recently, X page @AfricaFactsZone compiled a list of the African DJs with the Most Spotify Monthly Listeners. At number one was DJ Maphorisa, who had 5.3 million listeners; Nigeria's very own DJ Tunez has 3.55 million.

South Africans reacted to the song and gave Phori his crown. But it was Mavo and WizKid who stole the spotlight. Below are some of the reactions from music lovers from both corners of the world:

@Pureblissconfectionery was hyped:

"See this intro??? It's everything for me. This Mavo boy did a lot with it for me."

akodu_jr shared:

"People will say I am lost this December, because I plan to be outside all throughout the month."

ogson_furniture_store replied:

"Star boy number one. So much love for my popsy and DJ tunez."

big_jbh shared:

"Number 1 already. In football, we call it a hat trick."

viga_laskid shared:

"Song wey don trend before we realised why we nor go rush number 1. Money Constant on Apple Music - #1. December starts when we say so!”

@point_onefive shared:

"The way this song escalated is historic."

@_S0_KK praised:

"DJ Tunez really had to stand up for Wiz. Family."

@SuperSmada said:

"You have to hear Money Constant outside to understand the madness in that record. What a fokn banger!"

@wisdom413845 said:

"I vibe to am on chop life syo this weekend wer pass so all the DJ play am back to back big wizzy to the world."

@jeffue reacted:

"What's all the noise online about Mavo being an industry plant? Dude delivered on this track as far as I'm concerned."

Shimza challenges haters amid Spotify dominance

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Shimza clapped back at trolls after the Spotify charts placed him among the top African DJs. Shimza was named among the top African DJs with the most number of streams, but still, SA was not convinced. Shimza sits comfortably at number four with 2.8M, beating the likes of Black Coffee, who had 2.75M

Some of the responses ranged from people claiming that they do not know a single song, and those who do not believe the numbers.

