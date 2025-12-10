Musician and media personality Arthur Mafokate praised the Orlando Pirates head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou

The two linked up for a photo, and social media users responded to the post with mixed reactions

Some people brought up Arthur's past scandals, and his controversial interview about Nathi Mthetha

Arthur Mafokate had a blast with Orlando Pirates Head Coach. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

South African personality Arthur Mafokate was a hot topic recently when he linked up with Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Arthur praises Abdeslam

Taking to Instagram, Arthur posted a photo with the coach, praising him for being humble.

Arthur Mafokate was there for his Arthur On The Spot segment, where he interviewed some of the prominent soccer players.

In his caption, he joked about being tall, "What a humble man, we thank you, Coach! I realised how tall I am."

Mzansi brought up the lottery scandal, asking where the case ended up:

@sponge2023 asked:

"Does Arthur still owe the National Lottery? Where is the money?"

@lele_ngema questioned:

"Did he pay back the money?"

@gcdipale9494 stated:

"I thought Arthur was tall. How short is he?"

@kabelo_kgeresi replied:

"Pirates coach is very tall yooooh saw him yesterday in Benmore shopping centre."

@Captainlizza said:

"If he is this tall, what about his shoe size, boma size 15/16."

Arthur stirs controversy with Nathi Mthethwa tribute

Drama ensued when Arthur Mafokate remembered the late South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

During his appearance live on eNCA on Sunday, 12 October 2025, he denied allegations that he corruptly benefited when Mthethwa was in office.

“Brilliant question, and I've always asked the very same question to my industry folks, because most of us got educated about the ins and outs of the department itself. I always remind people it's a pity the late Mam’ Sibongile is not around. I remember doing an interview a long time ago. I think I have made just that it and I was very furious. I think the minister was Benny Ngubane, if I'm not mistaken. He was a minister, right? And I remember being very vocal during that interview, complaining about a lot of things because I just realised that we had powers as the creatives, as artists, and there are certain things that we had to benefit from. But then with the advent of social media, it's easier now to even complain more, and if you have realised that with every minister coming, the complaints are rising. So is the question the ministry? Is the question the budget? Is it because now we are vocal, we understand what we need, so it's something that needs to be investigated,” Mafokate said.

Gayton McKenzie ignores Arthur Mafokate

While Arthur Mafokate was close to Nathi Mthethwa, his relationship with the current Minister Gayton McKenzie is different.

In October 2024, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate was ignored by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

This was after Mafokate allegedly reached out to McKenzie seeking information about individuals who were invited to a sports sector meeting.

Source: Briefly News