Arthur Mafokate remembered the late South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa

Mafokate appeared live on eNCA on Sunday, 12 October 2025, and denied allegations that he corruptly benefited when Mthethwa was in office

Social media users resurfaced allegations levelled against Mafokate and his alleged ties to the ANC

Arthur Mafokate paid tribute to Nathi Mthethwa. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Legendary Kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate mourned the death of South African Ambassador to France and Monaco, Nathi Mthethwa.

Mthethwa, who was found dead at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris, France, was buried on Sunday, 12 October 2025. On the day Mthethwa was buried, Arthur Mafokate paid tribute to the late ANC politician who served as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on live TV.

Arthur Mafokate remembers Nathi Mthethwa

eNCA shared a video of Mafokate eulogising Mthethwa during an interview. In the video, Mafokate described Mthethwa as an understanding individual who took action.

“The only thing that I remember also that I would never understand, if you called the minister and complained about something, he would listen and say, ‘OK, I'll deal with it’, nothing else. And then you'll see steps, other people calling you, arranging the meeting and stuff like that. But he would always be short,” Mafokate said.

When asked if he wasn’t only praising Mthethwa because of the benefits he allegedly received while Mthethwa was in office, Mafokate defended himself, saying the support he received from the ministry wasn’t through corruption. He explained why he had benefited more from the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture compared to his fellow artists.

“Brilliant question, and I've always asked the very same question to my industry folks, because most of us got educated about the ins and outs of the department itself. I always remind people it's a pity the late Mam’ Sibongile is not around. I remember doing an interview a long time ago. I think I have made just that it and I was very furious. I think the minister was Benny Ngubane, if I'm not mistaken. He was a minister, right? And I remember being very vocal during that interview, complaining about a lot of things because I just realised that we had powers as the creatives, as artists, and there are certain things that we had to benefit from. But then with the advent of social media, it's easier now to even complain more, and if you have realised that with every minister coming, the complaints are rising. So is the question the ministry? Is the question the budget? Is it because now we are vocal, we understand what we need, so it's something that needs to be investigated,” Mafokate said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Arthur Mafokate's tribute to Nathi Mthethwa

In the comments, several South Africans resurfaced the lotto fraud allegations previously levelled against Mafokate, while others criticised the eNCA for giving him a platform.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mzansipresser said:

“CORRECTION - ANC MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING, Arthur Mafokate, remembers Nathi Mthethwa as a leader who listened and tackled challenges in the music industry head-on.”

@sam_xgx said:

“Arthur was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Nathi Mthethwa’s leadership. Arthur still gets money for ANC rallies, bringing out Chomie in 2025 is evil.”

@colza91 shared:

“I would say the same if I were also given free money from his department.”

@Eliz_abeth25 said:

“eNCA really believes Arthur is the King of Kwaito.”

@sarel_lee suggested:

“General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should have a TWITTER account so we can tag him when we see criminals.”

@AzanianFace asked:

“What happened to the Lottery case?”

Arthur Mafokate's emotional tribute to Nathi Mthethwa raised questions. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gayton McKenzie ignores Arthur Mafokate

While Arthur Mafokate was close to Nathi Mthethwa, his relationship with the current Minister Gayton McKenzie is different.

In October 2024, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate was ignored by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

This was after Mafokate allegedly reached out to McKenzie seeking information about individuals who were invited to a sports sector meeting.

Source: Briefly News