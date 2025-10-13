On Sunday, 12 October 2025, a blogger shared a video of Nathi Mthethwa's family performing rituals at his gravesite

The video, which was viewed almost 500,000 times on X, sparked a debate on privacy and questions about Mthethwa's death

Another video shared on social media showed chaos erupting at Mthethwa's funeral over food and drink

Video of Nathi Mthethwa’s family performing ritual at his grave site sparked a heated debate. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A video of the family of the late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco, Nathi Mthethwa, performing rituals during his burial has sparked a debate on privacy and respect for grieving loved ones.

Nathi Mthethwa was laid to rest on Sunday, 12 October 2025, at KwaMbonambi near eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Nevertheless, his family still has unanswered questions about the cause of his death.

Nathi Mthethwa's family performs rituals at his gravesite

On the day Nathi Mthethwa was laid to rest, the entertainment and current affairs blogger MDN News shared a video of the late African National Congress (ANC) politician’s family performing a ritual. The post was captioned:

“The family of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa performs key rituals to honour his spirit and ensure his peaceful rest.”

In the video, which had been viewed almost 500,000 times at the time of writing, a barefooted priest clad in a white gown and black trousers could be seen kneeling and pouring some water into Nathi Mthethwa’s grave before his casket was lowered into his final resting place. The priest then stood before proceeding to sprinkle some of the water around the gravesite.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to video of Nathi Mthethwa's family performing rituals

In the comments, South Africans criticised the blogger for sharing a video of what was meant to be a private family moment. Others asked questions about the grave’s location, while some accused the family of trying too hard to make South Africans believe Mthethwa was dead.

Here are some of the comments:

@Tuki_Ngakane criticised:

“Some things are not meant to be broadcast, no matter your misgivings about a person. It’s what makes us humane beyond personal feelings. Please respect the Family and all whom they represent, even in the spirit realm.”

@Billy_PMS said:

“Looks like there are no other graves around, or it's cultural beliefs.”

@Kane_GM9 asked:

“Why does it look like it's a brand-new cemetery created specifically for him? 🤔”

@Drsmith786 argued:

“So many dots are not connecting here. They said he would be buried at a family cemetery, but this is the first grave there, and the rituals are not in line. What is that madala even doing? Women are not supposed to get near the grave, if his statue is that of kings and queens 🤔”

@NdlovukaziPearl questioned:

“Did they break the coffin, cos as far as I know the Shembe church breaks the coffin in front of everyone and puts the corpse in white sheets🫠🤔”

@somethingFRESCA queried:

“Should he not be buried in secret if he killed himself?”

@BanziZeigh asked:

“Why did the family allow cameras at this stage? Some things should be respected and kept sacred.”

SA debated after a video of Nathi Mthethwa's family performing rituals before his burial was shared. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Chaos erupts at Nathi Mthethwa’s funeral over food

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported chaos at Nathi Mthethwa's funeral, triggered by disputes over food and drinks.

The chaotic behaviour of mourners sparked divided reactions online, with some condemning it and others saying it was a reflection of the reality on the ground.

