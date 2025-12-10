On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, a TikTok video of Nokubonga Ngobese, the spouse of award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube, was reshared on X (Twitter)

In the video, Nokubonga Ngobese wore a form-fitting sparkling silver jumpsuit with a black faux-fur

Several netizens mocked her style, comparing it to that of a legendary musician-turned-politician

Nokubonga Ngobese was criticised over her dressing. Image: nokyngobeni, wiseman_mncube

Bathong! Nokubonga Ngobese, the wife of award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube, has become the centre of jokes, with social media users mocking her sense of fashion.

Since tying the knot with the Shaka iLembe actor in a traditional wedding, Nokubonga Ngobese has kept a low profile. Her fashion sense became the subject of jokes on X (Twitter) after her TikTok video was reshared on the platform.

Nokubonga Ngobese mocked for her outfit

On Tuesday, 9 December 2025, the user with the handle @Burnerburnerac5 reshared Nokubonga Ngobese’s video on X. In the caption, the social media user mocked Nokubonga’s fashion sense. The post was captioned:

“Wiseman Mncube's Tsonga wife has no fashion sense at all. My goodness, it's so busy.”

In the video, Wiseman Mncube's wife wore a sparkling, form-fitting silver jumpsuit that caught the light, paired with a black faux-fur stole draped over her shoulders. Her hair was styled in an elegant high ponytail braid with intricate detailing. Nokubonga Ngobese completed her glamorous look with bold earrings.

Watch the video below:

SA roasts Wiseman Mncube over her outfit

In the comments, several netizens humorously critiqued Ngobese’s outfit. Others defended her, arguing that her fashion sense was unrelated to her ethnicity. Some likened her dressing to that of iconic Tsonga musician-turned-politician Papa Penny.

Here are some of the comments:

@cindy_maryline said:

“Yena muhle, but that outfit is a miss.”

@BongiNdhlovu06 joked:

“Tsonga wife…why are you shocked by the bling bling now?”

@ANerdReally remarked:

“She kind of looks like Precious Kofi, muhle.”

@MrNaturesdrip argued:

“When you marry, you don't marry for fashion sense; you marry a woman who has the brains to keep the family going. Wiseman is wise.”

@Mini_enhle22 shared:

“Tsongas and fashion, my dear, water and paraffin.”

@SouthElections asked:

“Do you reckon she’d have better taste if she were Zulu?”

@2lee_Babe argued:

“Maybe it is all intentional. Maybe she wants to look different and not look like every other girl on the street.”

@chosenwani suggested:

“Lmao, maybe she is going to a theme party, that is the only explanation that would make sense for what we are seeing here.”

@Qlyv_Mydear asked:

“Where was she going?”

@Names_not_Ash joked:

“It's giving Papa Penny.”

Mzansi roasted Wiseman Mncube’s wife's dressing. Image: wiseman_mncube

