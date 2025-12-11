Music producer DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, confused social media users this week when he shared a photo of himself in ladies' underwear

Shezi previously made headlines when he allegedly paid lobola for his girlfriend, Mbali Dlamini

South Africans and fans of DJ Tira commented on the latest photos of his son on social media

SA reacts to photos of DJ Tira's son in ladies' underwear

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer and musician Samkelo Shezi, who is the son of music legend DJ Tira, left South Africans confused when he wore ladies' underwear.

Shezi, who previously trended on social media when he paid lobola for his girlfriend, was recently spotted in a pink b*kini.

The musician and content creator also previously hogged headlines when he shared that he was broke after paying lobola for his girlfriend.

Social media influencer @mashesha shares a pic on his X account on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, of the musician's son dressed in a woman's underwear.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He captioned the post: "Yi content nale?" (Is this content?)

Social media users respond to the photo

@Professor117496 responded:

"Yini manje le?" (What is this?)

@frisco_deep replied:

"Udlisiwe lo," (He's bewitched this one).

@Chxxzx_91 wrote:

"Kwenziwani manje?" (What's happening?)

@RekabDeyas said:

"There's a woman involved."

@CrossCountryOP responded:

"Weeeeeeh."

@Ongie_Nokx reacted:

"Aphi ke wona kule situation? Or akanawo?"

@Visiswa_Simbi wrote:

"Yhooo hayi, hayi."

@TheePexer responded:

"Masimba Wodwa laws."

@SthembisoZunguX said:

"Ngoba ngithi thina singamandoda asishidami."

@mahlatsiey replied:

"Hayi senenza kakhulu ke manje," (He's doing too much now).

@snmnyandu responded:

"He's applying to the gay people this one."

@KagisoKhiba said:

"Hai, not to this extent."

@Zamagebe_21175 wrote:

"Kancane,kancane uyavela," (Slowly but surely, he's getting there).

@Tshikzwizy reacted:

"He is hard launching off the closet."

@UThabo_Mkhizee responded:

"This boy is moving differently now."

SA reacts to photos of DJ Tira's son in ladies' underwear

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira’s Son Samkelo Shezi Allegedly Pays Lobola for His Lover

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African music boss DJ Tira's son, Samkelo Shezi, paid lobola for his girlfriend, Mbali Dlamini.

Pictures of their traditional ceremony circulated on social media recently, which quickly went viral.

Many netizens were stunned by the news, as some flooded the comment section with their reactions to them reportedly tying the knot.

Source: Briefly News