'Uzalo' fans congratulate Simphiwe Majozi on his new car

Popular Uzalo actor and businessman Simphiwe Majozi caused a buzz online this week when he bought a new car

Majozi shared a photo of his new wheels on his social media on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

Fans of the actor and the soapie celebrated the moment and congratulated him in his comment section

Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi, who portrays the character of Pastor Sibusiso Makhathini, had social media buzzing this week when he showed off his new car.

Majozi, who previously announced the birth of his newborn baby, posted his car on his Facebook account.

The fan-favourite actor shared on his Facebook account on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, that he bought a new, brand-new car.

"God..A gift to myself," he wrote.

According to media reports, the fan-favourite actor bought a brand-new Volkswagen T-Cross.

South Africans congratulate the actor

Amoh Amogelang said:

"Ola broski (brother) Sbuda Mabuchado, big man. You made it, my man."

Lethu Langa wrote:

"You deserve it! Congratulations."

Swazy Mokoena replied:

"Yesssss mngan wami (my friend). Congratulations."

Brian Mazibuko reacted:

"God is great, Majozi mfwethu, congratulations."

Gumede Cabangile Gogo commented:

"Wow, congratulations Sbu."

Sbonelo Simphiwe KaNgemu Skhakhane replied:

"Congratulations, my brother from another mother."

Samukelisiwe Sphiwo Makhathini said:

"Congratulations, Sbudabuda."

Thobekile Thob's wrote:

"Congratulations, Sibusiso Makhathini."

Thabiso Molibeli replied:

"You deserve it, my brother. May the lord bless you more than before."

X Man Mbatha responded:

"That's cool, Kruger with the millions, Sbuda iKuvuki Land."

Bra Lorenzo reacted:

"If not VW, then what? Anyways, congratulations, Mabura Buda. Nyakomusha ngowakho," (The New Year belongs to you).

Uzalo: Sbu and Fikile reunite

Former My Brother's Keeper actress Nelisa Mchunu reprised her popular role as Sbu's lover Fikile after a four-year hiatus on the SABC1 soapie Uzalo in September 2025.

The popular actress revealed in an interview with Sunday World that coming back to the SABC1 soapie felt like coming home to her “first love”.

Speaking about her return to the show, Mchunu said that viewers should expect her character to have the same ‘Beyoncé’ energy.

"Also, a wild ride between the old Fikile and the new Sbu. My sentiments are that Uzalo will always be my first home. What I learnt being on Uzalo has stayed with me as I’ve grown and reached new heights in my career. I’ll be reconnecting with people I’ve known for years. And I’m excited to meet the new team members,” added the star.

Fikile has returned to KwaMashu to shake Sbu’s (played by Simphiwe Majozi) world. Majozi's character is a thief-turned-pastor.

Uzalo’s Simphiwe Majozi discusses his acting career and business

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe Majozi, known for his role as Sbu Makhathini on Uzalo, has opened a new restaurant called Sbu&Ration’s Eatery in Newlands East in Durban.

Majozi, who manages the restaurant with a professional chef friend, balances his acting career and his business by working part-time at the KZN eatery.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Simphiwe acknowledged that his fame contributes to the restaurant's success.

