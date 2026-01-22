South African veteran media personality Penny Lebyane recently bagged a new TV gig

The former radio presenter will be co-hosting a new SABC2 afternoon talk show, Eintlek Let Connect, with Fran-Rico Lucas

Lebyane shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be back on SABC2 with a new show

South African veteran broadcaster Penny Lebyane has started off the new year on a good note as she bagged herself a new gig and is excited about it.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, SABC2 excitedly shared with Briefly News that it is introducing a brand new, vibrant and must-watch afternoon talk show, Eintlek Let's Connect, which will be hosted by none other than the Head of Communication of an NPO, Penny Lebyane, alongside Fran-Rico Lucas.

This new show gets right to the core of what South Africans are discussing today — combining trending topics, inspiring stories, deep conversations, and uplifting features that leave viewers smiling.

Featuring real voices, genuine connections, and everyday South African stories, it remains lively, relatable, and truly engaging — all complemented by exciting giveaways.

Penny and Fan-Rico speak about their new gig

Just as she celebrated the new gig, Penny Lebyane shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be back on the channel and that the show is everything she has worked for during the 25 years of her being in the industry.

She said:

"To be back on SABC2 with a daily platform like 'Eintlek Let's Connect' is everything I've worked toward in the last 25 years in the Media Industry. It is more than a show; it is a space for real talk, real people, and real connection. After the last few years I’ve had, this isn’t just a job; it’s a fresh start and a chance to build something meaningful with South Africa every single day. It's a homecoming."

Lebyane's co-host, Fran-Rico Lucas, also shared with Briefly News that he is excited to be back on TV after a long time.

"Returning to television feels like coming home. Starting with 50/50 and now joining Eintlek Lets Connect with Penny Lebyane, I feel a real sense of belonging. Television has been my dream since I was a child, so seeing it come true on SABC2 means a lot to me. The show is lively and full of South African character. Eintlek Lets Connect offers a place for real conversations, shared stories, and moments that show who we are," he said.

