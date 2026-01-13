On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Penny Lebyane was appointed Head of Communication of a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO)

The appointment was announced on X (Twitter) by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Social media reactions were mixed, with some congratulating her and others criticising the move, raising concerns about the Foundation’s reputation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Penny Lebyane was criticised after landing her latest gig. Image: pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

The appointment of veteran broadcaster Penny Lebyane to a new role sparked reactions on social media, with some calling for the police to investigate her.

Penny Lebyane often becomes the topic of discussion on social media for her choice of clothing, but this time, netizens weighed in on her new gig.

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on X (Twitter) that the seasoned media personality had secured a new role as the head of communication for the Collen Mashawana Foundation, effective immediately. The post was captioned:

“BRANDS: Penny Lebyane takes on new role. Media personality and seasoned broadcaster has been appointed as the new Head of Communication for Collen Mashawana Foundation, effective immediately.”

See the post below:

Why Collen Mashawana Foundation appointed Penny Lebyane

In the statement announcing Lebyane’s appointment as its new Head of Communication, the Collen Mashawana Foundation shared her mandate

“In this pivotal role, Ms Lebyane will serve as the primary public voice of the Foundation, provide strategic leadership to its communications team, and manage relationships with the Foundation's partners and stakeholders. Her mandate is to shape and articulate the Foundation's vision as it embarks on an ambitious new chapter in 2026 and beyond,” part of the statement reads.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation also shared the logic behind Penny Lebyane’s appointment as its head of communication.

“A trusted friend and supporter of the Foundation since its inception 14 years ago, Ms Lebyane's appointment marks a natural evolution of her commitment. She now formally steps into the role of Foundation Champion, offering her formidable platform and expertise to support the Founder and Chairman, Dr Collen Mashawana and the nationwide network of volunteers,” the statement further reads.

SA reacts as Penny Lebyane lands new gig

In the comments beneath Phil Mphela’s post, several netizens criticised Penny Lebyane over her new gig, raising concerns about the allegations surrounding the foundation. Others suggested that she should be investigated.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZikhaliBandile remarked:

“🤣🤣 not sure whether this is a blessing for Penny or a nightmare 🤷🏽‍♂️”

@LetsoaloRant claimed:

“They say he's broke njena.”

@StHonorable said:

“Congratulations to Mama Penny, but this foundation is involved in a corruption scandal.”

@GroundMatters commented:

“She must be investigated.”

@_uncensored_Op argued:

“Good opportunity, however, wrong foundation and wrong timing. She's gonna have a hard time explaining the unexplainable and doing damage control. Big STORM is coming for that foundation.”

Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana celebrate son’s birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thembi Seete hosted a special occasion in honour of her son Dakalo Mashawana, who marked getting older.

Musician Thembi Seete shares a son with Collen Mashawana, and they got together to celebrate their son. Thembi Seete and Collen Mashawana's appearance together in a photo left many tongues wagging.

Source: Briefly News