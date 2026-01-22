American singer and actress Chloe Bailey alleged that she stayed in a haunted apartment during her visit to South Africa

An audio recording of her recounting her alleged experience living in a haunted house was shared on X (Twitter) on Thursday, 22 January 2026, by Musa Khawula

South Africans reacted with humour and scepticism, with some joking about loadshedding, hallucinations, or spiritual calling

United States songstress and actress Chloe Bailey has shared her experience of allegedly living in a haunted house in South Africa.

Chloe Bailey visited South Africa in 2025. The talented actress had revealed on her Instagram account on Saturday, 26 April 2025, why she was visiting South Africa.

It seems her stay in South Africa was not a walk in the park, as Chloe Bailey recently recounted her chilling experience where she allegedly lived in a haunted house during an Instagram Live session. A recording of the Instagram Live session was reshared on X (Twitter), sparking a flurry of reactions.

Chloe Bailey alleges she stayed in haunted house in SA

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula shared a recording of Chloe Bailey sharing her experience living in a haunted apartment in South Africa. The post was captioned:

“Chloe Bailey talks about a haunted apartment she stayed in when she was in South Africa.”

In the audio recording, Chloe Bailey shared how the wi-fi would stop working every day at 10 PM, and all efforts to fix the issue were fruitless.

Bailey claimed that the situation worsened when the doors started opening and closing on their own. She said every time she would visit the bathroom, the lights would start flickering. Chloe said moving wasn’t an option because they had already moved.

“It got to the point where doors would randomly shut, and doors would randomly open. Every time I would go into my bathroom, the lights would start flickering. Anytime I go into my bathroom or my bedroom, the lights would start flickering. Mind you, my first instinct was to move. However, this was the second time we moved,” Chloe Bailey explained.

She said she tried everything from prayer to smudging, but her efforts were in vain.

“It got so bad and so scary that I would not want to be in there alone. I would stay with my God mom, so much so, I was like, listen, can I stay in your room with you? I was so scared to sleep in my bedroom alone. That's how scary it got. Of course, yeah, someone said prayer, of course I'd be praying. Lighting incense, lighting sage, all of that,” she said.

Listen to the full audio by clicking here.

SA reacts to Chloe Bailey's claim she lived in a haunted house

Social media users flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to Chloe Bailey’s story that she allegedly stayed in a haunted apartment in South Africa. Some joked that Chloe Bailey should accept her ancestral calling like other celebrities have done.

Here are some of the comments:

@BeardedPriest1 asked:

“Isn’t she talking about loadshedding?”

@Thuthukile29 questioned:

“Is she looking for clout or telling the truth?🤨”

@TB_the_Poll_Guy asked:

“What drugs did she bring that are making her hallucinate?”

@Hablo_T advised:

“Tell Chloe Bailey ukuthi uneDlozi, she must thwasa uziba her calling.”

Chloe Bailey shares stunning pictures while living it up in SA

Regardless of her alleged experience living in a haunted house during her stay in South Africa, Chloe Bailey had a swell time in the country, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Chloe Bailey shared stunning pictures of her trip on X, including a game drive with zebras and elephants and a view of Cape Town. South African social media users humorously mocked Nigeria, questioning why Bailey didn’t share scenic photos from her previous visit to Nigerian star Burna Boy.

