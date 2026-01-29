On Monday, 26 January 2026, an old video of Nomzamo Mbatha, tear-eyed on social media, resurfaced on X (Twitter)

The clip resurfaced as fans revisited her past relationship with Masego "Maps" Maponyane

Social media users sympathised with her, calling the moment relatable, while others turned the clip into a teachable moment

An old video of renowned actress Nomzamo Mbatha in tears and struggling to deal with heartbreak during an Instagram Live session resurfaced as fans went down memory lane, revisiting her relationship with Masego "Maps" Maponyane.

The former couple’s relationship became a topic of social media discussion when one X (Twitter) user, lindzmlangeni, turned back the hands of time on Monday, 26 January 2026, by sharing a photo of the former couple alongside a screenshot of Nomzamo's tweet.

Old clip of Nomzamo Mbatha breaking down resurfaces

As social media users reacted to the old tweet of Nomzamo Mbatha crashing out, another X user, JackSinthumule, shared a video of the philanthropist’s famous emotional breakdown during an Instagram livestream, where fans accused her of masking her heartbreak behind jokes and laughter. The post was captioned:

“Heartbreak, when I catch you!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to old video of Nomzamo Mbatha struggling with heartbreak

In the comments, South Africans weighed in on the video of Nomzamo Mbatha struggling to mask her heartbreak. Several social media users sympathised with Nomzamo Mbatha and found her experience relatable, sharing their own experiences of dealing with heartbreak. Some used Nomzamo’s old video as a teachable moment, while others speculated about her private life.

Here are some of the comments:

@MmoneMopan25903 highlighted:

“She meant business when she said we are moving. It took one man, she levelled up and never looked back.”

@Amahashi_ shared:

“I know this stage very well 😭😭😭😭”

@PabiJ0oh joked:

“Lmao, this stage when you become a motivational speaker is frying me😹😭😂🤣”

@Tycoon_T asked:

“Why didn't she just terminate the live? Heartbreak so strong that even such a great actress couldn't act like it was nothing. 😭😭😭😭😭”

@SaniExplore advised:

“I have now seen a pattern, and it is best to stay away from the internet when you are going through a lot.”

@Incognigroooo claimed:

“The billionaire came and saved her. Now we don’t get to see her go live anymore 🥹”

@RealMadamCoco remarked:

“She was still in the denial stage, trying to process it all. At the same time, she was trying to do PR on the live 🤣🤣😭😭”

@mpho_bridgett said:

“The nice thing is that she thrived afterwards, nothing will turn you into a hard-working girl like heartbreak 🤭🥲”

@unapologeticiam questioned:

“Bathong. When was this?”

