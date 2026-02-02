On Sunday, 1 February 2026, Dineo Ranaka reacted to criticism after she shared her thoughts on Nandi Madida’s views on financial expectations in relationships

Dineo Ranaka addressed some of the criticism that was levelled against her and shared why she disagreed with Nandi Madida's views

Social media users were divided, with some supporting her clarification and others criticising her

Popular radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka has responded after being criticised for her thoughts on Nandi Madida’s views on the L-Tido Podcast.

Ranaka received backlash after sharing that she was disturbed by Madida’s comments regarding financial expectations in relationships.

The star, who previously shared details on her powerful rebirth, did not let the criticism die down and instead released a swift response on her official Instagram account.

Dineo Ranaka reacts to criticism over Nandi Madida comments

On Sunday, 1 February 2026, Dineo Ranaka claimed that the response was prompted by the overwhelming press inquiries she had received after her initial statement criticising Madida.

In her response to the backlash, Dineo argued that the apartheid system had disadvantaged all black people and not one gender, so it was disingenuous to ask for men to be given grace.

“Before a ‘system’ affects an individual, it impacts a people. My example stands,” part of Ranaka's caption reads.

She claimed that her words were taken out of context and sensationalised for clicks.

In part of her response, she fired back at people criticising her private life, stating that her previous statement had nothing to do with her romantic life.

“So where does my poor choice in men enter the chat when I didn't even once make an example using mojolo? I didn't speak of GBV? And I didn’t touch on marriage and husbands this, wives that,” she wrote.

She claimed that South Africans lack comprehension and are quick to respond. Part of the statement reads:

“You see how we lack depth as a people? ALWAYS quick to take offence and never interested to give comprehension.“

SA responds to Dineo Ranaka's response after backlash

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Dineo Ranaka’s response. While others agreed with Dineo, others disagreed with her.

Here are some of the comments:

leadership_monhla said:

“You're doing too much to stay relevant.”

mtha_sibbs suggested:

“Wouldn't it be correct to suggest that both of your views on the matter are a result of both your choices in men, and that your views are both genuine, but also, in your case, I feel as if there's still a lingering resentment.”

eve_mahlati agreed:

“Thank you for this, Dineo. You worded it perfectly.”

mary_jane_pheko shared:

“Dineo always wants to be right. Sisi just accept that everyone is entitled to their own opinions and learn not to force yours on others. Hai relax hle, you are so invested in trying to prove your point.”

missloano_23 said:

“The problem is people are committed to misunderstanding you, whatever you do or say. Side note: and I hear you.”

Slik Talk defends Nandi Madida against Dineo Ranaka

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that YouTuber Slik Talk earned support for his take on Dineo Ranaka's comments on Nandi Madida's interview.

Slik Talk defended Madida and blasted Ranaka over her comments and gave her a warning.

