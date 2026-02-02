Social media users deliberated on a claim that Nandi Madida's family allegedly turned down Zakes Bantwini's marriage proposal

The reason for this, as well as the bride price, has sparked a discourse online, with netizens offering varying opinions

This comes after their marriage was placed under scrutiny following Nandi Madida's remarks on giving black men grace

Nandi Madida’s family allegedly rejected Zakes Bantwini’s marriage proposal. Image: ZakesBantwini

Mzansi's IT couple, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini, have been placed under intense scrutiny, following her interview on The L-Tido Podcast.

Her remarks on giving black men grace have ignited a storm, with people scrutinising their marriage.

Now, controversial blogger Musa Khawula has made claims about their marriage in 2014, when Zakes Bantwini attempted to pay lobola for the TV presenter.

Nandi Madida and Zakes' marriage

In a post on Saturday, 31 January 2026, Khawula claimed that Nandi Madida's family rejected Zakes Bantwini's lobola, allegedly because they had requested she complete her studies.

The Mngoma family, then, allegedly set the lobola price to R1 million, years after Zakes returned.

"In May 2014, Nandi Madida's family refused Zakes Bantwini's amalobolo on the counter of Nandi Madida's family. Dr Mngoma's father, who is a radiologist, wanted Nandi Madida to complete her studies. The studies she never completed. The fact is, Nandi Madida's family found Zakes Bantwini with a janky career to be unfit for their daughter," he claimed.

"A couple of years later, Zakes Bantwini went back to Nandi Madida's family and paid lobola of R1 million, which the family then accepted," the blogger further claimed.

All of this backlash came after Nandi was invited by L-Tido to his podcast, where she said that black men have it very difficult due to financial and societal pressures.

Mzansi reacts to Nandi Madida’s family lobola requirements. Image: NandiiMadida, ZakesBantwini

Mzansi remains divided by this. Below are some of the reactions:

@AdonijahNtsieni reacted:

"What an upright and principled family to have the courage to insist that their son-in-law step back, fix himself, and truly become the head of his household, secure in character, responsible in leadership, and committed to providing for and protecting his own family. I salute the Madida family for standing firm without cowardice, and I equally salute Zakes Bantwini for returning home, doing the necessary self-work, fixing his house, and choosing to come back better and more grounded to Mary."

@teffo_ME laughed:

"He wasn't given grace when he didn't have money; he then had to go work hard and come back with a million, and that's where he was given grace."

@Melusi_Mokone stated:

"Zakes knew what he wanted. And I can assure you he doesn't regret paying any cent of the amount alleged to be spent on the article. They both won. I wish a lot of couples in South Africa adopt from this couple."

