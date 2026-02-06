On Tuesday, opular DJ and businessman Ronny Mere (44) was shot dead at his home in the La Hoff complex, Klerksdorp

North West police shared more details about the shooting in an article published on Friday, 6 February 2026

Fans and community members flooded social media with tributes, describing Mere as kind, helpful and family-oriented

In a sad development, a popular DJ was gunned down at his home in Matlosana, Klerksdorp.

This comes months after popular broadcaster Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD outside a hijacked building.

In an incident reminiscent of a gospel musician's death, 44-year-old Ronny Mere was shot dead at his residence in the La Hoff complex on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, in what police are investigating as an assassination.

Mere’s 37-year-old wife was hospitalised after she was also shot and injured during the brazen attack.

Details of popular Klerksdorp DJ Ronny Mere's death

North West police spokeswoman Adéle Myburgh told Daily Sun that between 1 AM and 2 AM, five suspects allegedly entered a residential complex in La Hoff, Klerksdorp, after overpowering the security officer at the gate. Two suspects remained behind while three suspects proceeded to the house where they kicked the door open and shot Ronny Mere in the upper body, while his wife was also shot in her upper body.

Myburgh said after shooting Mere, the gunmen proceeded to a second residence, but the male victim had fled the house after they heard the shots. The unnamed male victim fled and was shot at, but he wasn't injured.

He managed to contact the police, who rushed to the scene. The gunmen kicked open a few doors of the residences, and the suspects threatened the occupants to vacate the premises before fleeing the scene.

Ronny Mere was declared dead on the scene by the Emergency Medical Services. His wife was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently in a stable condition.

Klerksdorp police are investigating Mere’s murder, and two cases of attempted murder.

Mzansi mourns popular Klerksdorp DJ's death

After Mere’s death was confirmed, fans and netizens flooded Facebook with condolence messages and tribute posts.

Here are some of the posts:

Tsietsi Mohale said:

“This is painful. 💔 We hope justice will be served. All we knew of you was to post about your deep house music, your wife, daughters and jokes. Never even met you in person, but you were willing to help people and remained a good soul. Go well, brother Ronny Mere.”

Lebogang Maeko recounted:

“On the second of February last year, Kgantsho Pule was buried, she was one of my favorite Facebook friend, the very same day this year Ronny Mere pass on..am shattered and out of words...💔😓😭😭😭😭😭 Elizabeth Mano "Ronny Mere's mother comment on my post, not knowing a year after, same day she'll receive a call no parents will ever expect to receive...I screamed with my hands on my head in disbelief.”

