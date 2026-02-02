New details emerge about DJ Warras' alleged shooter

On 2 February 2026, Mozambican national Armindo Joaquim Pacula appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

The South African Police Service (SAPS) explained why Pacula does not match the initial CCTV description of the shooter

Social media users expressed doubt and concern that the man in court is the same as in the footage

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SAPS shared why DJ Warras' alleged killer doesn't match the CCTV footage. Image: DJ Warras/Facebook, AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: UGC

More details have emerged regarding the Mozambican national arrested for allegedly pulling the trigger on renowned broadcaster DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock.

DJ Warras was shot and killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2026, in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

The 25-year-old, who was arrested on Friday, 30 January 2025, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 02 February 2026.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Armindo Joaquim Pacula from Mozambique and is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock.

During his initial appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, more details emerged about the Mozambican accused of shooting DJ Warras. The South African Police Service (SAPS) also shared why the Mozambican suspect does not fit the initial description shared by police after DJ Warras’ tragic passing.

SAPS explain why DJ Warras' alleged shooter doesn’t match CCTV footage

Hours after Armindo Joaquim Pacula’s appearance in court, a social media user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the police’s explanation for why DJ Warras’ shooter did not have dreadlocks as seen in the leaked CCTV footage.

The police explained that Pacula was not spotting dreadlocks because he had allegedly cut them off before he was arrested. Police told the court that they found the dreads in the shack where Pacula was arrested in Primrose. SAPS also recovered the plastic bag that was used to conceal the gun that was used to murder DJ Warras. Unfortunately, police have not recovered the gun yet.

See the post below:

SA reacts as new details emerge about DJ Warras' alleged shooter

In the comments, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. Some expressed doubt that the person in the dock was the same as the one in the CCTV footage.

Here are some of the comments:

@GIshmaelson remarked:

“I don't know, and I was not there, but that F2 doesn't look like any of those guys😫”

@DakaloNdou said:

“All criminals look innocent. I wonder how much he was paid to take out DJ Warras. He must rot in jail.”

@CasperVanderr said:

“We deserve a state that prevents violence before it happens, not one that congratulates itself for apprehending suspects after lives are lost.”

@takuchengeta asked:

“Who contracted them for the job?”

@2_sgodo remarked:

“The ears look the same... uyena straight 🤧😭”

@piers_fish91138 said:

“Guys, it’s him. The problem is that these pages use AI renders to clear images. Which will then omit certain elements since AI can’t duplicate as is. New technology is helpful, but it has to be implemented otherwise, we risk jeopardising the judicial process.”

@Kaysen111 shared:

“It's not the same person, though.”

Mzansi reacted to DJ Warras' alleged killer. Image: DJ Warras

Source: Facebook

What role did Victor Mthethwa Majola play in DJ Warras’ killing?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that investigating officer Captain Abe Montwedi told the court the role played by Victor Mthethwa Majola in DJ Warras' murder.

The investigating officer also disclosed the evidence they have against Victor Majola while testifying for the State on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

Source: Briefly News