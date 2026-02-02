The second person arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock appeared in court

Armindo Joaquim Pacula, a 25-year-old Mozambican national, faces charges of murder and contravening the Immigration Act

Victor Majola was the first person arrested in connection with the murder and will appear again on 11 February 2026

Armindo Joaquim Pacula appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of DJ Warras. Image: @4Inside_Edge/ @Chriseldalewis

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Armindo Joaquim Pacula, the second person arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock, has made his first appearance in court.

The 25-year-old, who was arrested on Friday, 30 January 2025, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 02 February 2026. The Mozambican national is charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and contravention of the immigration act.

He is the second person arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Warras, who was gunned down in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025.

Pacula to apply for bail

During a brief appearance before the court, Pacula confirmed that he will be applying for bail. The 25-year-old told the court, through a translator, that he did not have money and would also be applying for legal aid.

During his application for legal aid, the State noted that Pacula was unable to provide a proper address or documentation proving that he was legally in the country. The State then asked that the matter be postponed to 9 February 2026, so that his address could be verified before any bail application.

Pacula allegedly paid R7,000 for the murder

According to Eyewitness News, Pacula was paid R7,000 for the hit on the popular entertainer. The total amount paid for the hit was R25,000.

Source: Briefly News