Popular South African Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill stunned many peeps as he defended DJ Maphorisa on social media

The controversial online news and gossip page shared a lengthy post regarding the vocalist standing up for the star

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sir Trill's recent stunt

Sir Trill defended DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa, @sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, what a twist of events! South African Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill recently made headlines on social media after he decided to stand up for DJ Maphorisa, with whom he was allegedly at odds.

On Sunday, 8 February 2026, the controversial online news and gossip page, MDNews, left many netizens stunned after it revealed that Sir Trill decided to defend Madumoney from trolls who had been dragging him about not paying artists.

This came as a shock to many, as in 2024 the John Wick hitmaker claimed he had never received a cent from his music, with peeps suspecting he was directing his revelation at DJ Maphorisa.

Half of the post reads:

"Please leave Phori alone, we are good. akushe ingoma kuphela. South African singer Sir Trill has shocked fans by asking them to stop attacking DJ Maphorisa. For a long time, people thought the two were fighting over money and music rights.

"Sir Trill had previously spoken about a powerful person in the industry who was blocking his career, and many fans believed he was talking about Maphorisa. Now, Sir Trill says everything is fine between them. He posted a message telling everyone to leave "Phori" alone, saying that their relationship is good. He explained that any heat or tension should stay in the music and not become a personal problem. It seems they have settled their issues in private."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sir Trill defending Phori

Shortly after it was revealed that Sir Trill was on Madumoney's side on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the post. Here's what they had to say below:

@STheposterboy said:

"Phori was never the Grootman in question. Neo Makate, the record label owner from the East Rand, is the one who rocked Sir Trill and other up-and-coming naive musicians; he was the Grootman that they were referring to."

@bigboy_thingz wrote:

"A close source has revealed that the highlighted amounts were made to Sir Trill."

@Mykhel_G commented:

"Eh, I fear hunger."

Trending ZA responded:

"He got paid."

Chilidzi Matodzi replied:

"The kid was dumb how do you beef with the boss."

@sponge2023 stated:

"Yoh, phori about to get rich. Sir Trill will never survive part 2; he's going to die this time. Phori ain't playing there."

@wilsonmarivasa shared:

"When the money is finished, a zama-zama will go back to the spot where he found the largest amount of gold. It doesn't matter if the spot is 20km underground."

Netizens reacted to Sir Trill reuniting with DJ Maphorisa. Image: @sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt exposing DJ Maphorisa's shady business dealings.

Like Sir Trill, the Limpopo rapper spoke about how he had no knowledge of certain aspects of the music business and learned the hard way.

