South African reality TV star Christall Kay recently made headlines regarding how much she was paid for shooting the Ultimate Girls Trip Africa

An online user alleged that the star demanded R500K after she got paid R60K for the show

Many netizens had mixed reactions, as they flooded the comment section with their opinions

Christall Kay allegedly demanded more money from 'UGTA' producers.

Source: Instagram

If 'I know my worth' was a person, it would definitely be the popular reality TV star Christall Kay. Recently, the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member caused a buzz on social media regarding the payment she received for shooting the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, an online user @SANewzNetwork shared that the musician allegedly demanded to be paid R500K after she received a payment of R60K for being a part of the Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

It was further reported that she also mentioned that she won't be a part of the South African Real Housewives' franchise unless they decide to pay up and give her the amount she wants.

The post reads:

"Christall Kay says it’s R500,000 or nothing. After allegedly being paid just R60,000 for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, filmed in Brazil, she says she’s done accepting “peanuts” and won’t return to any South African Housewives franchise unless producers pay up."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Christall's demands

Shortly after Christall made her demands on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their opinions regarding the star's alleged rant about payment, especially after she opened up about how she lost all her millions. Here's what they had to say below:

@mfiso_lee said:

"R500,000 for an overseas vacation that's already paid up, must be nice."

@kgothatsohaute wrote:

"R60k for 2 weeks' worth of work seems like a good deal to me."

@MzamoDudula commented:

"If 'talentless' people (The ones who show up, scream, flip tables, and make the show addictive) can start demanding real actor money, then the actual trained actors better level up quick before the Housewives union takes over Hollywood too."

@Reloadedd94 responded:

"R60k is a lot of money, however, she does bring a lot to the platforms she's on compared to what the overall production makes the entire seasons so yes gives Christall Kay her due pay."

@XolsTYQ replied:

"Influencers make more money posting a 3-minute video on TikTok. Good for her!"

@RyanLoneTwin shared:

"She sure is worth it. These streaming platforms make millions, and they give her a simple 60k. All the shows she's been on, she's the drama. Brazil was boring until she showed up."

Netizens reacted to Christall's alleged demands.

Source: Instagram

