On Wednesday, 18 February 2026, the Polokwane Magistrates Court postponed Shebeshxt's attempted murder case to 27 March 2026, and he will remain behind bars

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shared an update on its probe into Shebeshxt's attempted murder case

The musician, whose real name is Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, faces nine serious charges and the possibility of new charges being added after he was found with banned items in his holding cell

Controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt will spend just over a month behind bars after his case was postponed again.

Shebeshxt has been in and out of the Polokwane Magistrates Court following his arrest for allegedly shooting an excited fan who was greeting him.

The Rato Laka hitmaker remains behind bars despite his legal team’s attempts to secure bail.

Shebeshxt, real name Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, returned to the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 18 February 2026. During the popular Lekompo musician’s court appearance, the state shared an update on the progress of its investigations into Shebeshxt’s attempted case.

State gives update on probe in Shebeshxt attempted murder case

TimesLive reports that the state revealed that it had completed its investigations into Shebeshxt’s attempted murder case, and the matter is ready to go to trial.

Prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane requested that the court postpone the matter to a later date for them to arrange a regional court date.

Prosecutor Lekoloane said that after consulting with Shebeshxt’s lawyer, they had agreed that the matter be postponed to 27 March and that Shebeshxt remain in custody until his next scheduled appearance.

Lot Ramusi, Shebeshxt’s lawyer, confirmed the arrangement.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi, said they will await the arrangement of a regional court date and could not confirm whether new charges have been added to the nine Shebeshxt is facing.

The controversial musician is facing nine serious charges, which include three counts of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Shebeshxt's friend lands him in trouble behind bars

In other news, Shebeshxt landed in trouble behind bars after his friend inadvertently exposed him.

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, South Africans were stunned following reports that Shebeshxt had landed in trouble behind bars after authorities allegedly caught him and another individual with a cellular device and drug-related items.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, entertainment and current affairs blogger Buzz Life News reported that authorities caught wind of the situation after Shebeshxt’s friend and musician on the outside, named Flower from the group Dhem Scott, shared a screenshot of an alleged video call between him and Shebeshxt.

Flower posted the screenshot on social media, and when the authorities saw it, they rushed to the cells and carried out a search.

Shebeshxt lands in trouble behind bars

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt was expected to appear in court to face new allegations after authorities found banned items in his holding cell at the Polokwane police station, where he is being held for alleged attempted murder.

Shebeshxt was expected to appear in court on 11 February, but the case was delayed after the matter was not put on the roll due to missing information and the docket being returned to the police.

