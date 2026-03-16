Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika trended online after old footage of them partying with a Congolese tycoon resurfaced on social media on Sunday, 15 March 2026, on X (Twitter)

The video resurfaced amid speculation that Nadia Nakai is romantically linked to fellow musician Toss

Social media users debated the clip, with some mocking Toss, others criticising the women, while some identified the wealthy man in the video

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A clip of Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika partying with a Congolese reemerged on social media. Image: nadianakai, evamodika

Source: Instagram

An old video of reality TV stars Eva Modika and Nadia Nakai chilling with a Congolese tycoon has resurfaced, sparking speculation.

The video re-emerged on social media amid speculation that Nadia Nakai is dating fellow musician Toss after they shared sizzling content on their social media accounts. Her last publicly known relationship was in 2023 with the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

On Sunday, 15 March 2026, social media user @busiwe_bubu shared an old video of Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika on vacation in Cape Town.

Bragga was captured on video with influencer Eva Modika getting cosy with a Congolese tycoon on a yacht. According to the social media user, the man in the video, who wore a Versace robe, is wealthy. The video was captioned:

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“Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika seen having fun in Cape Town with a Congolese tycoon.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to old clip of Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika with Congolese friend

In the comments, several netizens poked fun at Toss despite Nadia Nakai clarifying their relationship. Others highlighted that the video was at least two years old, while several criticised Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika. Some defended Nadia Nakai, arguing that she deserves to move on. Several revealed that the identity of the Congolese tycoon was Tony Kabongo.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ChristinaM58236 asked:

“Wasn’t she dating Toss? Or it was for the music video?”

@moh_mogau declared:

“The heartbreak Toss will experience? He'll become a motivational speaker.”

@thabanisandile3 argued:

“Surely she also deserves love; it's been long since AKA passed on.”

@wakeTFu criticised:

“This video is from YEARS AGO. Accounts and recycling old scripts for engagement 🙄”

@Luckyma17834060 mocked:

“Eva Modika said ‘never date a broke man’ but now stuck in Dubai with no flights out… When is this one landing back in Mzansi? Asking for the timeline 🔥😅”

@HolyDegenerate2 said:

“Toss was never going to be drafted, man. The ceiling is too high. He should just focus on buying T-shirts.”

@ChromeDaCesar asked:

“You’re telling me all you need is to rent a yacht in Cape Town and wear Versace, and these chicks will fly to you?”

@AndyKholo joked:

“Why do these people look like a scene from a music video by a Durban artist in the 2000s?”

Mzansi reacted to an old clip of Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika with their Congolese friend. Image: evamodika, nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai discusses whether she'll date in the industry again

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Nadia Nakai discussing the possibility of dating in the industry again has resurfaced after her recent interview with L-Tido.

Nadia has dated a few names in the music industry, even a US rapper, and discussed whether she would ever do that again.

Source: Briefly News