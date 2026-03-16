Singer Zee Nxumalo trended after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during a recent performance

A video from the incident has gone viral, with Mzansi blaming her outfit choice for the mishap

Despite the almost disastrous malfunction, Zee kept the show going, and it sparked mixed reactions from fans

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Zee Nxumalo experienced a wardrobe malfunction during a recent performance. Image: Zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Things almost got messy for South African singer Zee Nxumalo after she experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

Zee Nxumalo's almost wardrobe mishap

During a recent performance at the Mahindra Fusion Fest, Nxumalo wore a short red dress that kept slipping up. Taking place at Sun Best Arena, Pretoria, on 7 March 2026, the music festival gathered all local singers under one roof, blending different genres, art and fashion styles.

Nxumalo trended for her gorgeous looks, and that almost disasterous slip up. In a video shared by @Londy_mamlothswa, Zee can be seen constantly putting the dress back in place, causing a distraction while she dances to her hit songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zee performed alongside Focalistic, Daliwonga, and Khuzani Mpungose for an Amapiano and Maskandi show.

Watch the performance below:

Mzansi shared mixed opinions on Zee's outfit:

Fans have advised Nxumalo to hire a professional stylist, while some slammed her for wearing such a short dress.

Shudu_shudus commented:

"The dress is beautiful, but not for performing. At least the stockings hid everything."

tee.roos boldly stated:

"Her stylist is wrong. She or he needs to be fired!"

dsithembile exclaimed:

"Why is the undergarment so visible? The dress is too short!"

Londiwe asked:

"What is this? Then they will slam us for liking to talk!"

the_truth_is_the_gospel__ exclaimed:

"Hawu ngeke guys, I was there at Sun Bet. Her singing was pap, the dancing even worse, the outfit? Atrocious. We deserved better!"

Zee Nxumalo’s outfit malfunctioned and fans blamed her dress. Image: Zee_nxumalo

Source: Instagram

There were fans who defended Zee Nxumalo from haters. th.obile2667 said:

"To those who have negative comments, before commenting on the negativity, first. Comment on how your daughters are behaving, and comment on how your life will be changed. My advice is to put those negatively towards your life and your kids. Zee Nxumalo is beautiful. I love her as ur fan and don't let them bully you, and I won't let them either."

flocater_worldwide gushed:

"I'm probably the only one who is paying attention to how she is hitting those notes so nicely!"

Fans break down after meeting Zee Nxumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Zee Nxumalo went viral for her warm response to fans who got emotional when they met her.

In the viral videos, the singer was performing when a fan approached the stage. She welcomed the lady and told security to let her be. She then hugged the fan and received applause from the crowd.

The second video shows Nxumalo being approached by another super-emotional woman, who could not contain her excitement. The Mama hitmaker then wiped her tears and asked her to smile as they took photos.

Source: Briefly News