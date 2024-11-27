Leleti Khumalo’s Dress Fails to Impress Mzansi: “Love Her, but the Dress Is Not Allowed”
- Leleti Khumalo turned heads at the 2024 Glamour SA Women of the Year Awards in a colourful dress that sparked reactions on social media
- Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the Sarafina star's look on X, prompting mixed opinions
- Fans and fashion critics expressed disappointment, with many suggesting she should consider a new stylist
Veteran South African actress Leleti Khumalo recently stepped out dressed to the nines in a colourful dress. Social media users had a lot to say about the Sarafina star's dress.
Leleti Khumalo's dress gets fans talking
Sarafina actress Leleti Khumalo was among the many Mzansi stars who dressed up for the Glamour SA Women of the Year Awards. The actress rocked a colourful outfit that turned heads on social media.
Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the actress' look on the micro-blogging platform X. The post read:
"Leleti Khumalo at the 2024 Glamour Women of The Year Awards; South Africa."
Mzansi reacts to Leleti Khumalo's dress
The South African fashion police had a lot to say about the actress's outfit. Many said she should have done better, while others advised her to get a new stylist.
@Abraham_Zuma said:
"Mom Leleti, please give me the number of your dresser🙏🏽 khona mele aboshwe."
@Thanda_Zee wrote:
"Love her, but the dress is not allowed 🙅♀️🙅♀️🙅♀️"
@nqo_nzuza added:
"This dress is not make sure for most glamorous 🙈."
@Prue03351541 said:
"Ugly dress."
@Official.cj12 wrote:
"That dress is a no from me."
@thereal_madamG commented:
"What in the 80's curtains is Sarafina wearing?"
