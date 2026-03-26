Fan-favourite beauty queen Natasha Joubert has announced the arrival of her baby girl

Joubert and her husband, Enrico Vermaak, shared photos of their baby on social media on Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Fans and industry colleagues of the former Miss South Africa took to her comment section to congratulate her

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Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert confirms birth of daughter

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer and beauty queen Natasha Joubert has confirmed the birth of her first child on social media.

Joubert previously had social media buzzing when she announced her pregnancy and shared photos online.

The businesswoman also received praise from her followers when she launched her highly anticipated white bridal collection on social media.

The former Miss SA announced the arrival of her daughter with photos on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

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"11/03🤍. At 41 weeks & 2 days, 30 hours of labour, she's finally here.✨ Our greatest, biggest blessing- Klein Vermaakie,🩷 said Joubert.

Social media users comment on Joubert's post

Former Miss SA Tamaryngreen said:

"🥹Congratulations on the safe arrival of your precious little one. 🤍 Today, your hearts are filled with one of God’s greatest gifts. May the Lord cover her with His grace, protect her in every step, and guide her life with purpose and love. Can’t wait to meet her! Lief vir julle 🤗."

Former Miss SA Basetsanakumalo wrote:

"Congratulations, Natasha, may your precious little girl bring you endless days of pure bliss. God bless her. 🩷💕."

Thato_mosehle replied:

"Congratulations. 🥹🩷🩷 Enjoy this new chapter!"

Tshepivundla responded:

"Princess is here. Congratulations to you both, may this new chapter be everything & more. Lots of love ❤️✨🌸."

Jessicankosi reacted:

"Congratulations, my love. ❤️I’m so proud of you 😘😘😘."

Lalela_mswane wrote:

"What a blessing! Congratulations, Tash🤍."

Karabokola_ said:

"Ahhh Baba Vermakie, 🤩🤩 congratulations."

Former Miss SA Liesllaurie said:

."Congratulations, beautiful 🥺🤍."

Laniserfontein replied:

"Liefie, 💖💖 baie geluk julle xx," (congratulations guys).

Rachelkolisi reacted:

"Congratulations, guys 🥹🥹🥹♥️."

Gwendalyn_huang wrote:

"😭☝🏼🥹✨🤍 Omg, she’s here! Congratulations, mama and papa."

Kopano_rt replied:

"OMG! Yayi! Congratulations, my beautiful Tash 🥹."

Natasa. Smith_ responded:

"😭😭😭Congratulations, Natash! I hope it was everything you could’ve imagined and more! Welcome to the world, beautiful little one. ❤️❤️I'm excited to meet you! 🐻."

Ninettejoubert reacted:

"Congratulations!!! Ek is Ouma!!!!💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 Tash en Enrics, geniet haar. Sy is pragtig!!!Well done!😍😍😍."

Fashion guru The Rich Mnisi said:

"Congratulations❤️."

Irina_duchessofmane replied:

"Congratulations! ❤️😍🙌Such a blessing. ✨️🙏🏻."

Chanielstrydom said:

"Welkom klein baba."🎀 😘

Tans_dasilva_ reacted:

"She’s here!! Congratulations 🩷🥺🍼 These pictures are so beautiful 🫶🏼."

Laulstagram commented:

'Ah! Congrats, mom and dad! 🩷."

Jetsetodette said:

"Congratulations, so happy for you! God's most beautiful blessings over her and your family. ❤️."

Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert confirms birth of daughter

Source: Getty Images

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert celebrates marriage milestone

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Miss South Africa 2023 winner Natasha Joubert recently celebrated six months of marriage with her husband, Enrico Vermaak.

The couple tied the knot in a luxurious wedding, hosted at a picturesque wine farm in Cape Town.

Inspired by her own wedding planning, Natasha has partnered with Forever New to launch a seven-piece bridal collection.

Source: Briefly News