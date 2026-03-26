A video of Somizi Mhlongo and Gogo Skhotheni's heated exchange re surfaced on social media

What began as a seemingly decent discussion erupted in the sangoma having to defend herself after being accused of being homophobic

Immediately picking sides, fans flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the intense back-and-forth between the two stars

Footage of Somizi Mhlongo and Gogo Skhotheni’s heated exchange resurfaced. Images: somizi/ Instagram, Gogo Skhotheni/ Facebook

Source: UGC

A resurfaced video of an explosive confrontation between media mogul Somizi Mhlongo and celebrity sangoma Gogo Skhotheni has reignited a fierce debate across social media.

Fans were treated to a front-row view of a tense standoff between the stars as they discussed, or rather argued over, the treatment of Somizi’s close friend, outspoken content creator Dominic Zaca. The friction reportedly began when Skhotheni made comments about Dominic on her podcast, The Venting, prompting Somizi to step in and confront her during a TikTok Live.

The exchange quickly turned personal, with Somizi questioning the sangoma's views on the LGBTQ+ community and seemingly accusing her of homophobia, and Skhotheni was forced to defend her character.

"I did not bully him, I did not bodyshame him, I didn't do anything. He went on a Live and disrespected me. I wasn't going to stay quiet, so I responded to him."

Tensions allegedly hit a fever pitch when Dominic later teamed up with Gogo Skhotheni’s rival, Gogo Maweni, to drag Skhotheni on social media, prompting her to respond.

"I defended myself because Dominic offended me. Why are you saying I'm homophobic? Why must you decide how I choose to react?"

However, the exchange soon calmed down, with Somizi offering Skhotheni advice on how to manage her emotions and express herself without offending others.

While the clip showed what happens when a misunderstanding gets blown out of proportion, viewers soon picked sides with a heated discussion in the comment section.

Watch Somizi Mhlongo and Gogo Skhotheni's argument below.

Social media erupts over Somizi and Gogo Skhotheni's feud

Fans criticised Somizi Mhlongo for "inserting" himself in a battle that did not involve him. Read some of the comments below.

thozamachipululu7766 said:

"Somizi must stay away from this matter. Skhotheni is right."

MbaliM917 defended Gogo Skhotheni:

"Gogo Skhotheni didn't offend anyone; she just spoke the truth, and Somizi just likes inserting himself in other people's business."

WomanCrazyFaith argued:

"Somizi is trying to justify this for Dominique - he should stay away. He is in defensive mode, and he is siding with Dominique, and that is wrong."

starlight7739 added:

"Somizi needs to stay away from people's business."

Fans slammed Somizi Mhlongo for fighting his friend's battle with Gogo Skhotheni. Images: somizi/ Instagram, Gogo Skhotheni/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, others admired Gogo Skhotheni's ability to defend herself.

kamogelolegoabe8459 said:

"I like that she knows how to speak for herself."

iitsYayah added:

"I never thought I would say this, but Gogo Skhotheni got me siding with her. She really stood her ground, and she was unapologetically correct on this."

RelebogileSelloane-co9zl wrote:

"I like how Skhotheni is standing her ground."

Andtherewaslight427 responded:

"I don't want to listen to this, but I am here for her reasoning."

Gogo Skhotheni addresses rumours that she's back with her ex

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement by Gogo Skhotheni, addressing the reports that she had rekindled her romance with her ex-husband.

The celebrity sangoma and her on-again-off-again partner were said to have patched things up, and she finally addressed the rumours.

Source: Briefly News