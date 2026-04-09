On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Masechaba Mposwa announced she was leaving Newzroom Afrika with immediate effect

The seasoned broadcaster took to her official X account and confirmed her departure from the news station

Some netizens wished her well, while others questioned the sudden exit and speculated about possible behind-the-scenes issues

Masechaba Mposwa announced her departure from Newzroom Afrika after 2 years. Image: masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Seasoned radio and TV presenter Masechaba Mposwa (nee Ndlovu) caught her fans by surprise when she announced a career change.

Radio and television stations have been refreshing their lineups by adding new talent and shows, all in an effort to retain and attract audiences.

Even Masechaba’s former employer, Metro FM, added a few new names to its already talented roster.

On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Masechaba Mposwa announced a career change that left the internet buzzing.

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Masechaba Mposwa steps away from Newzroom Afrika

Taking to her official X (Twitter) account, Masechaba announced her exit from Newzroom Afrika after two years.

Masechaba served as the anchor of the Weekend Report that aired every Saturday and Sunday at 6 am. She said she was departing the privately owned news TV station with immediate effect. The media personality expressed gratitude to viewers who tuned in to watch her show.

She did not share why she was leaving Newzroom Afrika, which she joined on 29 March 2024. The post read:

“Dear all, I have decided to step away from my role as anchor of the Weekend Report on Newzroom Afrika with immediate effect. To every viewer and to my supporters who woke up with me from 6 am every Saturday and Sunday, thank you for making this show the success that it is.🕯️💫”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Masechaba Mposwa leaves Newzroom Afrika

The post quickly gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. Others asked her to clarify why she had left the TV station, while some shared well-wishes and good luck messages. Several netizens analysed Masechaba Mposwa’s farewell message for hints on why she left Newzroom Afrika.

Here are some of the comments:

@KwenaTheDeejay asked:

“Now that you've left the station, you can drop some juicy scoops. Does the decision have anything to do with what Juju said about Newzroom being used as a tool to purge certain people/political parties? Is this true or not?”

@thabanisandile3 said:

“It was good waking up with your headline on weekends, but anyway, I wish you good luck wherever you go, nothing else.”

@DDT_PM remarked:

“Newzroom really looked good on you. Why the immediate effect, though? Don’t they have a 30-day notice period there at Newzroom?”

@llutladi alleged:

“When I read 'with immediate effect, ' experience tells me that you were not treated well, plus there's nowhere where you thank them. That channel is a mess.”

@KHB_Ntuli asked:

“Why are you all leaving that channel? Editorial interference, neh?”

Mzansi reacted to Masechaba Mposwa's departure from Newzroom Afrika. Image: masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Masechaba Mposwa slammed for interviewing husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Masechaba Mposwa was criticised for interviewing her husband, Ntethelelo Faku Mposwa.

This was after a snippet of the interview was shared on X by entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews.

Source: Briefly News