Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi was welcomed by excited fans in East London

For her Homecoming event, the singer's achievements were celebrated, and it brought warmth online

The main event is set to take place on 11 April 2026 at the Qonce Botanical Gardens, and the afterparty is at the Mans Buy and Braai

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‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi had her homecoming in East London. Image: Liyema_pantsi

Source: Instagram

Fans gathered at the King Phalo Airport to give a warm welcome to Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liema Pantsi.

The star counted down to her epic homecoming in the Eastern Cape, promising fans an eventful ceremony.

Liema stuns at homecoming

Sharing her remarkable win and journey with her fans in King Williams Town, where she grew up, Liema dedicated this win to her Lillies.

The festivities started at King Phalo Airport, where a crowd of roaring fans gathered. The main event, however, is set to take place on 11 April 2026 at the Qonce Botanical Gardens. The celebrations do not end there, as the afterparty is at the Mans Buy and Braai.

On Instagram, Liema dedicated this achievement to her fans:

"The victory is for all of us. My Lillies, my heart is so full! Thank you for the endless love and for standing by me through it all. Now it’s time to come home and celebrate together …eQonce, we’re bringing the magic! Get ready, this is our moment!"

Below is what has gone down so far:

Mzansi shows love to Liema Pantsi

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Season 6 star Liema Pantsi met her fans in King Williams Town. Image: Liyemapantsi

Source: Instagram

Fans love this for Liema. Below are some of the heartwarming comments:

@tfmakena said:

"Her mom must be so proud of her. This homecoming is giving me chills in the best way. Liema has grown into such a graceful queen. He's a God of second chances indeed."

@xoli23403 shared:

"It's 35 degrees outside, so hot, but people came in numbers."

@Thabang4986862 replied:

"The excitement? People are already on the way, timelines about to be full! I can’t wait to see everyone show up for Liema."

@gorret_kisa asked:

"Delu delu fan's be saying she ringed, did she rig these people too?"

@Glizzy_4lyf reacted:

"Today is a working day ooo am sure some even sacrificed the day to come welcome the winner, she is blessed."

@sipelelecakwebe mentioned:

"Liema is an icon! The Eastern Cape and South Africa as a whole have never seen such! I hope brands don't sleep on this giiiiirl! @adidasZA, this is not even a paid partnership but she's putting your brand up there!"

@LunnieDlamini replied:

"Liema is a celebrity now, and I hope she acts accordingly."

Liema drags Yolanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, in March, following her win, Liema Pantsi spoke about her relationship with former housemate and friend, Yolanda Mukondeleli.

On TikTok live, the musician addressed reports that she had unfollowed her former housemate on Instagram.

“I did unfollow Yolanda. I did. I unfollowed her, actually, a long time ago. Not even recently. I unfollowed her before the house,” Liema said, adding that she should cry blood.

Source: Briefly News