Yoh: Zahara Issued with Warrant of Arrest for Dodging the Taxman

Zahara and her outstanding personal tax returns have been making headlines since the year 2021 began

The singer was summoned to the Magistrate's Court in Palm Ridge last week and failed to make an appearance

The law has tried the soft approach with Zahara and since that has failed for months on end, they have brought out the big guns

Zahara is reported to be staring jailtime in the face after running away from the taxman for far too long. The singer failed to show up to her court hearing last Friday so the magistrate stuck her with an arrest warrant. Zahara is yet to make arrangements to pay what she owes.

reports that in June, the National Prosecution Authority confirmed that the singer was charged for outstanding tax returns in both personal and business affairs. Zahara was set to appear in court and was not permitted to travel outside of the country.

After that initial tax arrest, Zahara was given the option of paying R1 500 for bail or serving three months behind bars, reports News24. Even after such hectic implications, the songstress seems to still live life on the edge.

On Friday, 22 October, the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court had no option but to threaten her with jail time once again in an attempt to force her to take the lagged taxes claims seriously.

