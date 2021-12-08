Nota Baloyi Calls Out Zodwa Wabantu Fans: “She’s Not Winnie Mandela”

Nota Baloyi is no stranger to voicing his controversial and upsetting opinions on social media and Zodwa Wabantu was his latest target

The media personality fired shots at the entertainer and her fans, going at them for their moral compass when supporting Zodwa

The fearless celeb's stans came at Nota in their numbers to put him back in his place and stand up for Zodwa at a time when she needed it

Zodwa Wabantu has become accustomed to people having the harshest opinions about her but her fans will not stand for it. Nota Baloyi crossed that line when he shared his unsolicited view about Zodwa and her stans clapped back hard.

Socialite Zodwa Wabantu has been making headlines all through the year and more often than not, it's been for the wrong reasons. ZAlebs reports that Nota Baloyi took it upon himself to feed off that energy and further fire shots at the controversial celeb.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to share exactly how he feels about Zodwa having a fanbase. Nota expressed that anybody who supports the entertainer should seriously check where their morals lie.

Zodwa stans did not waste time coming together to defend the celeb against the media personality, who calls himself The Authority.

@ern_music said:

"She is a very liberated woman who lives and speaks her truth! I respect her more than your industry girls!"

@Ph3llo_Mo wrote:

"You are not God. This world is not yours, Nota, you found it here and you will leave it still here (which I can't wait). So don't act as if you are its ruler. Stop it with your narcissistic & solipsistic penchant of expecting people to live according to your standard."

“Are you empty?”: Zodwa calls other women out who say she is ugly

Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabuntu has had enough of women who call her ugly and try to make her feel bad about herself.

She took to Instagram to call her haters and ask them why they feel the need to drag her down. The celebrity said that they mock her looks and take advantage of her humble nature.

She vented her frustration and said that her critics didn't want her to go out and be public, essentially that she should shut herself away.

