Mihlali Ndamase did what most verified celebs would do and used her platform to speak up about the Uncle Waffles drama that did not sit well with her

The beauty influencer had no idea that the narrative would turn and her comment section became a hotspot for insults to be thrown at her

Netizens were offended by her generalised comments and made sure to school Mihlali on how to make proper statements on the internet

Influencer Mihlal Ndamase thought she was using her activism bone when she called South African men out on the comments about Uncle Waffles outfits of choice. Little did she know that the tables would turn and her moment of social activism turned into the roast of Mihlali.

Mihlali Ndamase dragged on social media for generalisation about men. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Just yesterday, Uncle Waffles almost broke the internet with her underwear. ZAlebs reports that the young DJ's fashion choices rubbed a few peeps the wrong way, which sparked the nasty comments about the celeb. Many had already been doubting her talents, and the viral photos lead a tweep to say she uses nudity to sell her brand.

Mzansi female celebs could not sit back and let a fellow woman being dragged on the internet for being comfortable with her body. Among the vocal celebs was YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase. She took to Twitter to tell men to stop discussing Uncle Waffles and the responses were far from cute.

Needless to say, South African men did not take lightly to being called out in a generalised tweet. The tweeps did not mince their words letting her know where she went wrong.

@HimTV1 asked:

"Do you have any other views about the issues happening in our country besides your hate for South African men, ndiyabuza nje."

@Xaba_Nonkosi said:

"South African women wanting to police what men should police is so tired."

Lamiez Holworthy defends Uncle Waffles from peeps questioning her 'dress code'

Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy has defended Uncle Waffles from peeps who don't like the way she dressed at gigs. The young DJ usually rocks crop tops and shows her underwear when she's doing her thing in the booth.

Many men and some women feel that her attire is a bit inappropriate for her job and unsafe because she usually works in crowded places. They've taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the way she dresses but Lamiez blasted the tweeps who made the comments about Uncle Waffles.

She asked them if there was a specific dress code for DJs in Mzansi.

