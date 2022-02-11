Dineo Ranaka has suggested that she ended her marriage because her ex-husband was manipulative

Ranaka also said she made the difficult decision to leave the marriage because she values her mental health more than anything

The reality TV star recently hinted that she is single after peeps asked her about her plans for the upcoming Valentine's Day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Dineo Ranaka has no room for toxic manipulation in her life. The multi-talented actress, who prides herself at keeping her private life private, recently let fans in on what hammered the final nail to the coffin of her marriage.

Dineo Ranaka finally shares what happened to her marriage. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Various reports suggest that Ranaka was married to a man named Klaas Pesha and the pair welcomed a baby together. However, the news about their marriage and divorce slipped out when Ranaka lashed out at her ex-boyfriend Sechaba Thole in a video that went viral last year.

Kaya959 reports that the TV and Radio producer said that her marriage ended because her husband was toxic and had to walk away from all the manipulation. Ranaka also took to her Instagram stories to share a quote that read:

"Toxic people condition you to believe the problem isn't the abuse itself, but your reactions to their abuse. My marriage was made up of this and I said goodbye, manipulation," she added.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A screenshot of Dineo Ranaka's Instagram stories

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka hysterically shuts down nosy peeps who are curious about her Valentine's Day plans

Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka took to social media to react to nosy peeps who've been asking about her Valentine's Day plans. The Metro FM presenter hilariously shut down the peeps who are curious about what she'll be up to on the day.

The reality TV star posted a funny clip of herself talking about the day the world celebrates love. According to her clip, the star is currently single.

Taking to Instagram, Dineo asked peeps who want to know where her boyfriend was not to bother her. Speaking in a foreign accent, the media personality said:

"My future boyfriend is busy cheating with his future side chick. You're hearing me? I hope you're hearing me."

Source: Briefly News