Gospel singer Bucy Radebe is trending after her hubby and manager Thapelo Thoboke allegedly disrespected Dr Rebecca Malope on Saturday night

Busi was recording her new songs live at Sun City and Mam Ribs was one of the featured artists on the night when the incident took place

Social media users have clapped back on behalf Rebecca and are calling for the couple to issue a formal apology after Thapelo allegedly told the legendary singer to "f**k off"

Bucy Radebe's hubby Thapelo Thoboke allegedly disrespected Dr Rebecca Malope during a recent show. The gospel singer was recording her new songs live at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday night, 30 April when the incident took place.

Bucy Radebe is trending after her hubby allegedly disrespected Rebecca Malope.

Source: Instagram

Mam Ribs was one of the featured artists on the night. Thapelo allegedly hurled insults at the veteran Mzansi singer. Mzansi social media users have clapped back at Bucy's man, who is also her manager, for doing the multi-award-winning artists dirty on the night.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter and shared a selfie of Bucy and her boo. Musa shared that Thapelo allegedly told the Ngegazi Lemvana hitmaker to "f**k off".

Rebecca Malope showed professionalism and still went on stage to perform. Peeps want Bucy Radebe and her man to offer an official apology for what he allegedly did.

@Mfundoyakhe_S said:

"I need someone to tell Bucy Radebe & her husband that Dr. Rebecca Malope is one of few musician who won a singing competition & stayed relevant for over 30 years. This industry will show you flames, today you're famous kusasa you're done, Mam Rebecca has been reigning for years."

@RektQueenCharts commented:

"Bucy's Husband is suffering from moral decay. How can you even call such an idiot a husband @BucyRadebe? Mam Rebecca is our Queen and we will protect her at all cost from vagabonds like you who masquerade as Christians behind music for profit. That's a Women of God. Hands off."

@Mfundoyakhe_S wrote:

"What Bucy Radebe's husband did was disgraceful. He should be ashamed of himself. We love you Mam Rebecca Malope."

@ayanda_ntulii said:

"Bucy Radebe, your management team needs to apologise to the queen of gospel, mam @DrRebeccaMalope has worked so hard for her brand to be treated with disrespect, a whole gospel music veteran!"

@MsNtfulini wrote:

"Haibo guys, telling mam Rebecca to f*ck off?? The disrespect from Bucy's husband is too much."

@NkanyaneTuis commented:

"I guess it is correct that not all gospel singers are Christian and God-fearing. Bucy and her husband need to apologize to Mam Rebecca. I pray that God will open our eyes so that we will be able to discern between ministers and performers."

@LoyisoRe added:

"Bucy will end up singing for her husband and her family only because of how her manager/husband handles her brand."

