Mihlali Ndamase and her alleged new bae, Leeroy Sidambe, are trending on social media after a loved-up snap of the alleged couple surfaced online

The pic of the media personality and the businessman looking cosy was posted online by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula

Some social media users claimed the snap was first posted by Mihlali on her timeline and she quickly deleted it but some peeps had already screenshot it at the time

Mihlali Ndamase is again topping the trends list for all the wrong reasons. The stunner allegedly posted and deleted a snap of herself with her new bae, Leeroy Sidambe.

Mihlali Ndamase allegedly posted a loved-up snap of herself with alleged bae Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

The influencer allegedly stole the businessman from his wife. The loved-up snap of Mihlali and Leeroy is doing the rounds on social media.

ZAlebs reports that entertainment blogger Musa Khawula and The PopCornRoom posted the snap of the stunner and Leeroy looking cosy on Friday night. Musa captioned his Twitter post:

"Mihlali Ndamase with Leeroy Sidambe in Botswana confirming their relationship."

Peeps took to the blobber's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on Mihlali and Leeroy's romance. Some tweeps claimed Mihlali Ndamase posted the snap herself on her timeline and quickly deleted it.

@being_nocturnal wrote:

"Hamba Mihlali! Life is too short for you to worry about what people say. Get your happiness wena girl. Leeroy's wife yena, girl, God loves you so much he saved you from this cheating husband. Now you can finally see that guy who will love and appreciate you."

@lihlelelogmail1 said:

"Guys y’all need to tell me how much money does this man have?! Mihlali is literally going crazy she’s in her villain era and you can’t tell her nothing . It’s my first time seeing her post a man."

@lihlelelogmail1 commented:

"@Mihlali posted this herself, she knows exactly what she’s doing."

@nono_tee_ wrote:

"Instagram and she deleted quick."

@KemoTseki__ added:

"And just like that, wifey has become a non-factor."

Mihlali Ndamase tagged a homewrecker for allegedly dating married man

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Mihlali Ndamase was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons once again. The beauty influencer is allegedly dating wealthy businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

According to controversial blogger, Musa Khawula, Sidambe has left his wife of many years, Mary-Jane Sidambe, for Mihlali. Taking to Twitter, Musa posted a receipt showing that Sidambe purchased furniture for the award-winning content creator. Mary Jane allegedly discovered the receipt and shared it on social media.

Khawula also shared another video in which Ndamase was spotted arguing with Leeroy Sidambe in a club. Social media has been buzzing following the release of the news.

