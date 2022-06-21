Jub Jub's parents, Jacqueline “Mama Jackie” and Sydney Maarohanye, are in the middle of a messy estate split and details of their dispute have become available

Jacqueline and Sydney Maarohanye divorced years ago, but the division of the estate has not been an easy process

Jacqueline gets spousal maintenance from Sydney, but he claims that she had no evidence to support why she should get paid

Jacqueline “Mama Jackie” and Sydney Maarohanye, parents toJub Jub, had been married for decades. The two's marriage has now spiralled into a dispute about property and spousal maintenance.

Sydney Maarohanye hopes to get some relief from his spousal maintenance orders to Jacqueline Maarohanya. Image: Instagram/official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jacqueline and Sydney Maarohanye had a ruling on the division of their estates after divorce. Sydney wants to appeal the court order that he has to pay spousal maintenance.

What does Sydney Maarohanye want to pay after Mama Jackie's claims?

According to The South African, Sydney Maarohanye wants the ruling by Pretoria Regional Court magistrate PW Engelbrecht to be set aside. Sydney was ordered to pay R6 500 per month in spousal maintenance for 60 months. He also has to share 50% of his pension with his former wife. Finally, Sydney was also ordered to give up his home to Mama Jackie.

The basis of Sydney's appeal is that Mama Jackie did not provide any support for her maintenance request. He alleges that Mama Jackie did not provide verified documents and that he would have appealed sooner if it were not for a severe illness. Mama Jackie has notoriety when it comes to breaking the law.

Netizens react to Sydney Maarhanye and Mama Jackie's estate fight

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a post about Mama Jackie and her estranged husband, and some netizens expressed their opinion.

@Moe_Muny commented:

"I don’t think Jub Jub’s mom needs that money."

@X_Heights commented:

"Mama Jackie did nothing wrong here. Law is law and must be applicable to everyone .She didn’t invent spousal maintenance and 50% pension payment upon divorce when married in community of property. This is stupid to vilify her for application of law."

@Mlumebobby commented:

"People want to get married then ba lla when these things happen."

@brazen_x wrote:

"At the end of the day, Mama must eat. Papa should pay."

Source: Briefly News