Mpho Maboi has clapped back at a troll who made a nasty comment about her alleged breakup with her hubby, Reneilwe Yeye Letsholonyane. The TV host and the former Kaizer Chiefs star have allegedly split.

The rumour of their breakup has been doing the rounds on the timeline but both of them have remained mum on the claims. Their fans started the rumour after the Kaya FM presenter changed her surname back to Maboi on her social media pages.

The troll commented under a pic she posted on Instagram. The hater suggested that Mpho left the soccer star because he's not famous. According to OkMzansi, she clapped back saying:

"Talk about being invested in someone's life. Wonder if your woman gets this much energy that you're pouring into a stranger... There's dumb ne, and then there's your level. A new low, well done."

The publication reports that she later took to her Insta Stories to continue dragging the hater.

Mpho Letsholonyane and her hubby Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane have allegedly broken up. The celeb couple got hitched in 2018 and have two kids together.

The TV presenter has apparently removed her marital surname on her social media pages. She now reportedly goes by her maiden name Maboi which has led to the breakup rumour.

Popular Twitter catfish Chris Excel took to his timeline to gossip about the media personality and the former Kaizer Chiefs star. The peep claimed Mpho ended things with the former Bafana Bafana star because he's now broke.

