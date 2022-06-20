Mpho Letsholonyane and her hubby Reneilwe Letsholonyane have allegedly ended their relayionship after getting married in 2018

The TV presenter and the former Kaizer Chiefs star have two kids together and have been in love for more than five years

According to reports, a popular Twitter user claimed that Mpho broke up with Yeye because he's now broke after she apparently removed his surname on her socials

Mpho Letsholonyane and her hubby Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane have allegedly broken up. The celeb couple got hitched in 2018 and have two kids together.

The TV presenter has apparently removed her marital surname on her social media pages. She now reportedly goes by her maiden name Maboi which has led to the break-up rumour.

Popular Twitter catfish Chris Excel took to his timeline to gossip about the media personality and the former Kaizer Chiefs star. The peep claimed Mpho ended things with Yeye because he's now broke. He wrote:

"Now that Mpho Letsholonyane changed her name back to Maboi. It keeps on reminding me why most black Springbok players chose white women. To white women you’re still a man even without an income. Our black sisters don’t tolerate a man without an income!"

His tweet set tongues wagging on the timeline. Peeps shared mixed reactions to the alleged rumour.

@AnzaTVictor commented:

"That's why I don't even plan on marrying. If I find the one we'll do vat & sit for life. If she ever pushes me for marriage I'm out. Another guy can marry her. Also gents if u do decide to marry, remember to make them sign a prenup. No matter how much you love her, don't skip that."

@thatspeshy1 said:

"Balance me here: And you think a White woman will stay with you when you are poor? And move into eKasi with you when things get bad, let you fetch her from Surbubs to Kasi. Excuse me, spot a white woman married to a poor black man please, just one."

@Silly_boy_Kaos wrote:

"Most white women also have their own money. So even if a man goes broke, you won't even notice."

@therealslae1 commented:

"As I wait for Mpho to interview Yeye as a coach in the near future. God works in mysterious ways."

@Tzarr1 wrote:

"And funny thing is we will remember this Tweet when that happens, I'm saving it."

@lavidaNOTA added:

"To South African women a man is an ATM not a partner. A man is a career goal until he’s not. That’s just a general observation. Women have objectified themselves and commodified men. Samthing Soweto and Mlindo both sing about this in Akanamali & Amablesser!"

ZAlebs reports that in 2016, Mpho opened up about how their breakup made their relationship stronger. She said they broke up while she was pregnant.

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer. The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist". SomG doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage.

Kaya 959 reports that the fuming Idols SA judge said in the latest episode of his show:

"You don’t just walk into somebody else’s life with nothing and expect to leave with everything. That is being a con artist. It’s a money heist."

