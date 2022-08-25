Nota Baloyi has opened up about Kwesta's alleged relationship with a str*pper when he was still the rapper's manager

Airing his dirty linen, the controversial music exec claimed that the hip-hop artist got his then girlfriend, who used to work at Lollipop Lounge, pregnant

Many social media users assumed that Nota was allegedly speaking about Kwesta's wife and his two kids' mom, Yolanda Vilakazi

Nota Baloyi has aired Kwesta's dirty laundry. The rapper's former manager was a guest on Gigi Lamayne's podcast, Point of View, when he made the mind-boggling allegations.

Nota Baloyi has aired Kwesta's dirty linen. Image: @lavidanota, @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

The controversial music exec alleged that Kwesta impregnated a str*pper when he was on the come up. He went on to claim that he had to play a father role to the Ngud' hitmaker after he became a baby daddy to the exotic dancer.

Kwesta is married to Yolanda Vilakazi and they have two beautiful children. They've been together for about 12 years, according to ZAlebs. Excited social media users took to Twitter to react to the clip of Nota's interview.

Many assumed that he was talking about Kwesta's wife. Nota told Gigi Lamayne that the apparent str*pper, he did not name, used to occasionally work at Lollipop Lounge at the time, adding that he did not approve of their relationship.

Peeps took to the timeline to share their thoughts on Nota's claims. Many were surprised that Kwesta's boo was allegedly a str*ptease performer.

@TshepoBosielo1 said:

"So @KwestaDaKAR is married to a former str*pper, that relationship and s*x life must be amazing."

@VeleleViwe asked:

"His wife was a str*pper?"

@osiristhe1 added:

"Hold up, she worked at Lollipop Lounge!? Let me go look at her again…"

Nota Baloyi begs for prayers

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi begged Mzansi for prayers. The controversial music exec is going through a lot these days.

He has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons for the past few weeks. His estranged wife and singer Berita recently shared that they've ended their relationship and DJ Shimza won a defamation case against him a few days ago.

Kwesta's former manager was instructed to pay the DJ over R200 000 in damages. Taking to Twitter, Nota revealed that he feels that's it's about time Mzansi prays for him.

