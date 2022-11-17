Lusanda Mcinga's name has resurfaced on social media, and it's not because she has new music out

According to a video that circulated the internet, the legendary gospel star is going through financial difficulty

Lusanda begged for donations, but social media peeps are refusing to help the musician financially

South African legend Lusanda dropped a bombshell on Mzansi when she revealed that she was broke.

A clip showing Lusanda begging Mzansi people for financial assistance is making the rounds online.

In the clip, Lusanda revealed that the COVID-19 lockdown hit her hard. The famous musician said the bank repossessed her lux cars because she couldn't settle the instalment. Lusanda said the lockdown restrictions emptied her pockets.

Lusanda asked for donations while mentioning that she's been trying her best to live in the dire situation. The Instikelelo hitmaker said even her famous son, Betusile Mcinga, has been helping her. However, Lusanda expressed that she wants to stand on her own feet.

Lusanda said she wants to use the donations to record a new album.

However, online peeps who regretted helping stars like Dr Malinga during their time of need refused to empty their pockets.

Dr Malinga claimed to be broke on Macg's Podcast and Chill. After getting donations, he was spotted driving an expensive car.

Other peeps criticised her approach to alleviating her poverty. They said the album she wanted to record would not even top the charts or be voted the song of the year.

See some other reactions from peeps below:

@27Mthiza said:

"Gospel singers must help each other... ngoba thina siyanxila"

@shelovesmeagain shared:

"Hayi, let’s struggle together. Lento yama donation bese umuntu athenge McLaren."

@LuvozJinikwe posted:

"Waiting for Betusile Goduuuka Mcinga to comment."

@DukaHenama wrote:

"This is becoming a trend now "

@zizi_square replied:

"Haybo,uMama kaBethusile moss Bethusile once called us broke and lazy kula FB. What a bad day to be him because of this."

@KabeloMahlobog1 commented:

"Kanti, where’s Bethusile?"

@mativos also said:

"After what Doctor Malinga did to us count me out."

@Travis09060331 added:

"Aowa, when are they donating to us? I mean, it's always us donating to them‍♂️"

