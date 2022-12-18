A video and pictures of Cassper Nyovest and Kefilwe Mabote being has sparked dating rumours online

Kefilwe shared the snaps taken from Cassper's birthday party on Instagram, and they looked good in white

Her followers closed observed their interaction and wrote hundreds of comments about her possibly dating the rapper

Kefilwe Mabote and Caspper Nyovest take pictures at his birthday party. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest just turned 32 years old and threw a big party to mark the milestone. One of his guests at the all-white party was the stunning lifestyle influencer Kefilwe Mabote.

Kefilwe gave her Instagram followers an inside look at the event and posted a video and pictures being all chummy with the rapper.

Following her post, people started speculating in her comments section about the duo's closeness.

Netizens said they are getting romantic vibes from them because they were holding hands. Kefilwe even spun around flaunting her body for Cassper, and he responded by saying "beautiful".

Two weeks ago, the Destiny hitmaker was linked to Kamo Mphela after the dancer posted sizzling pictures at what seemed like Cassper's house.

@lee_kumalo said:

"Yho Cassper is looking like money."

@christel_tee said:

"Yall look good together, don’t attack me, I have asthma."

@emeline_ngongang mentioned:

"It’s giving Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir."

@buggzsoldati wrote:

"Something is beating the water here."

@unathundamase added:

"Holding hands? Haibo sis, I wonder how Thobeka feels yoh."

gadzayigreater stated:

"This short guy likes women too much."

@asi_bianca wrote:

"Hai shem, you guys suited for each other."

@sosa_motsepe shared:

"Lol nna couple kae bona from 13 pos."

Source: Briefly News