Kamo Mphela's latest pics have further fuelled her Cassper Nyovest romance rumours as many believe she was at the rapper's house

The Amapiano artist posted fire pics in celebration of her 23rd birthday and many people were convinced she took them at the rapper's white mansion because of the white background

According to reports, this was not the first time that some people claimed the stunner is romantically involved with Cassper

Some people believe Kamo Mphela took her birthday pics at Cassper Nyovest's house. Image: @kamomphelaxx, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela posted the stunning pics on Twitter and many took to her comment section to claim that she was at Mufasa's white mansion.

Was Kamo Mphela at Cassper Nyovest's crib?

@king_vincee said:

"This is @casspernyovest crib right?"

@Luthand13965541 commented:

"This is Cassper's house."

Makhadzi shows Cassper Nyovest some love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi took to her timeline to show Cassper Nyovest some love. The Ghanama hitmaker gave the rapper a shout-out ahead of his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert on Saturday, 3 December.

Makhadzi was also one of the performers at the highly-anticipated gig. The Limpopo-born singer revealed that she was ready to perform at the event, adding that she and her dancers were done with rehearsals.

Taking to Facebook, Makhadzi wished Mufasa all the best, adding that she just couldn't wait to see Cassper Nyovest set the stage on fire with his live performance. Peeps took to Makhadzi's comment section and shared fire emojis to her post. Many said they can't wait to see her performance and applauded her for always showing her fellow artists love.

Source: Briefly News