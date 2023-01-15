Sithelo Shozi has reportedly taken Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane to court for abducting her 3-year-old child

The DJ and influencer says her daughter was not returned to her after she went for a visit over a year ago

Mzansi mentioned who they believe should have custody of the child between Andile and Sithelo

Sithelo Shozi takes legal action against Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize.

Source: Instagram

Royal AM soccer club owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have been accused by Sithelo Shozi for alleged child abduction.

Sithelo approached the Johannesburg High Court to grant her a court order that states that her ex-boyfriend Andile and MaMkhize illegally took her daughter, and she's demanding that they return her immediately.

The 28-year-old DJ is also demanding an interdict from the court to stop Andile and MaMkhize from taking her children without her written consent, reported CelebGossip.

According to reports, Sithelo also named the Police Minister, Bheki Cele as a third respondent in her summons filed on Wednesday.

Netizens react to Sithelo's court application

People shared their two cents on the drama unfolding and some believe Sithelo is using her daughter to get money from her rich ex. Others said Andile and MaMkhize are using their power and wealth to push Sithelo from her daughter's life.

Michael Ozil said:

"That's bad, let's learn not to use children to serve and feed our egos. Each parent is supposed to have a right to access to a child unless there are legal groups preventing such."

Sylvester Maboitshega mentioned:

"After she had gotten her daughter back she will begin demanding child support of millions."

Lethinjabulo Mngadi asked:

"After a whole year? Come on now."

Neo Kunyane added:

"This one wants child support money."

Smiley Ndadamala commented:

"This lady is full of drama."

Ntombi Mtimande suggested:

"They must have a parenting plan in place, that will be the end of drama."

Stelo Mogaila posted:

"She knows very well that if she lives with the child , she will be well taken care of. Andile must give her the child back and buy the child food and clothes then deliver them. When the child is sick Andile must handle the situation. He mustn't give the slay queen any money."

Themba Mhlanga

"Whether the other parent is rich or poor it is in the childs interest to visit and see both parents equally if possible. It doesn't matter if one lives in a shack and the other parent lives in a mansion."

Sithelo Shozi's legal representative reveals threats by unknown number ahead of Andile's court case appearance

Sithelo Shozi appeared in Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 07 December to seek a protection order against her baby daddy, Andile Mpisane.

Sithelo brought up evidence of Andile allegedly threatening her through texts.

