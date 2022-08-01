The world's first look at the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , set the internet ablaze as many reacted to the Hollywood blockbuster trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is highly anticipated as the movie franchise continues after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa

South Africa's very own Connie Chiume was in the first Black Panther film and is expected to make an appearance in Wakanda Forever alongside other Hollywood actors such as Lupita Nyong'o

There are high expectations for the release of the second movie in the Black Panther franchise. The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left fans even more excited for the movie.

Lupita Nyong'o and Connie Chiume are set to be in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', which honours Chadwick Boseman. Image: Instagram/@conniechiume/ Getty Images / Karwai Tang/Matt Winkelmeyer

Many eyes will be on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the movie series picks up where it left off with the main actor Chadwick Boseman. The late Hollywood actor played T'Challa, and many are looking forward to seeing how the movie will continue without the beloved Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast celebrates new release and remembers Chadwick Boseman

According to TimesLIVE, Black Panther will be released in cinemas on 11 November 2022. Lupita Nyong'o, who starred in the first movie as Naia alongside Chadwick Boseman, said that the new film was done with "his memory" close to everyone's hearts. Speaking to E! News, she said:

"His memory is in the foundation and spirit very much alive throughout and it was therapeutic to come back and experience what we could not bcause of the pandemic."

According to HuffPost, the actress also shared that while they were filming, the number one spot for the person who gets to film first while making the movie was left empty in honour of Chadwick Boseman. Many fans were excited as the trailer hinted that Lupita Nyong'o is the new Black Panther.

South African actress Connie Chiume shared the trailer for Black Panther on Instagram. TimesLIVE reports that the actress is rumoured to be in the second film. The publication reports that Connie's daughter also shared the trailer and said that she is "a proud daughter" because Connie has "done it again, queen!”

Fans of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever anticipate Lupita Nyongo as new lead

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trended when the latest trailer was released. Many fans appreciated the movie's tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

@Lilmikecoolguy3 commented:

"This hit bruh till this day, Man I am going to miss him "

@_BritSmash commented:

"I couldn’t wait. I watched last night in my car and was just stuck in a trance and captivated by the trailer, all while feeling emotional missing Chadwick. This film is a can’t-miss."

@mchljunior commented:

"Lupita has been training too hard for her not to be the next Black Panther."

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning star Daniel Kaluuya is another superstar who will not feature in the sequel of Black Panther. The British actor played a leading role in the movie when it dropped four years ago.

Daniel has joined late thespian Chadwick Boseman in the list of cast members who are not available for the sequel. Daniel played the role of W'Kabi in the first film. He was the best friend of T'Challa, a role portrayed by the late Chadwick.

