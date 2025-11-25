The animated film David had already racked up more than 4 million teaser views globally

Its pre-sales reached an impressive $4.5 million ahead of the 19th December release in South Africa and the United States

Industry watchers noted that the film was on track to become SA’s biggest international breakout since District 9

‘David’ is set to be the biggest global breakout since ‘District 9’. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

South Africa’s next major global breakout may not be a sci-fi blockbuster or a gritty drama, but a faith-inspired animated film.

David, the much-anticipated retelling of the biblical underdog story, has already made waves long before its official 19 December release.

With over 4 million teaser views and a staggering $4.5 million in pre-sales, the project is capturing global curiosity and positioning itself as one of the most promising South African-connected film releases in years.

In recent years, South Africa has seen the release of a few animated films. Kizazi Moto was released in 2023 and saw radio personality Carol Ofori playing a role.

South African media personality Pearl Thusi was also featured on the film.

The film’s message resonates with global audiences

Behind David is a creative team determined to merge timeless scripture with modern cinematic energy. The film’s inspiration is rooted in faith, courage, and the enduring appeal of stories that uplift and encourage audiences across cultures.

One of the creators explained that the goal was not only to retell a historical moment but to remind families of the joy of cinema, the thrill of epic storytelling, and the emotional connection that biblical narratives can spark.

The passion for the project is evident in every frame, from its sweeping landscapes to the high-quality animation that rivals global studio productions. For many viewers who have watched the teaser, the film feels like a return to the kind of animated storytelling that is visually rich and emotionally grounding.

Angel Studios steps in as US distributor

A major reason David is gaining international traction is its partnership with Angel Studios, the American distributor known for taking faith-friendly content to remarkable heights. Angel’s previous animated success, The King of Kings, recorded the biggest opening weekend of any biblical animation in US history.

Angel Studios has built a reputation for rewriting the rules of film financing. Instead of relying on traditional studios or Hollywood gatekeepers, they hand the decision-making power to everyday fans through the Angel Guild. This community of supporters votes on which projects deserve development and distribution, giving the audience unprecedented influence over what hits the big screen.

The campaign to reach one million children

Beyond its box office ambitions, Angel Studios is also driving a heart-warming mission to get one million children to watch David for free. Through a crowdfunded initiative, supporters can sponsor cinema tickets for young viewers, including South African children who may not otherwise have the means to experience the film on the big screen.

Angel Studios’ co-founder and CEO, Neal Harmon, summed up their confidence in the project, saying:

"I’m not sure there’s been a faith-friendly film this beautiful, this high production value ever.”

‘David’ will be released on 19 December in South Africa. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Late 2025 sees release of anticipated animated films

David is not the only anticipated animated film to grace screens in late 2025. In October, another popular animated film was released. Briefly News reported at the time that fans praised the film, describing a connection to it.

Source: Briefly News